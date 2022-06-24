CASHMERE — What do you do with about 60,000 square feet of rooms of random size, shape and function?
Remodel and fill them with everything you love, of course.
That’s what Andrew and Lana Thomas are doing with the 1.24-acre lot between Railroad Avenue and the BNSF Railway — and calling it The Side Street Cashmere.
The couple purchased the lot and building March 18 from the Gilyard Company LLC for $1 million, according to the Chelan County Assessor’s Office. The building is over 100 years old and was basically owned by one family for at least 60 years and had rental lockers, small businesses and living quarters, the Thomases said. That family bought it from Burlington Northern Railroad (now BNSF) in 1997.
Among the Thomas' many ideas are family-friendly, curated spaces for a woodworker, metalworker, florist, commissary kitchen, recording studio, artist studios, mercantile, speakeasy, coffee shop, bar, hotel, tea room, butcher, and events.
“We want you to come over once and have 50 reasons to come back,” said Lana Thomas.
It’s a sort of one-stop-shop for visitors and community members, at least that’s part of the plan. The couple also said they want to create a space where artists, small businesses, and merchants can collaborate.
For instance, a florist may walk to a glassmaker down the hall to create a vase for their flowers, said Andrew Thomas.
He called it a “cross-pollination” on a Friday afternoon in June, as he sat behind a desk in a room filled with antique finds for the hotel and other areas in the building.
They plan to open a hotel in part of the building and perhaps run another business, while being landlords to the rest of the small businesses and merchants.
“We want their business to succeed,” said Andrew Thomas. “We want a really vibrant community… fun and energized. We want to be here, not just as landlords.”
Andrew Thomas worked in the private, catered Mariners’ Diamond Club, he said, and knows the hospitality industry. He’s also flipped houses.
Lana Thomas has experience flipping homes, as well as design. She also worked at the Pioneer Collective in Seattle. The collective has workspace, meeting rooms and event spaces.
Andrew Thomas has a large collection of vintage records. They have a handful vintage record players that work, which may go into hotel rooms.
Hotel guests could check out records for their room, he said, as part of their spin on the business. They also could catch a show at the other end of the rectangular building, where a stage will be.
“The concept is not entirely a new one,” Lana Thomas said. “It’s just a new spin on it.”
She added she liked “taking something this bad (the building)” and turning into something good.
“People want to be surrounded by creative things.”
In a corner of a makeshift office space sits a piece of wooden furniture Alana Thomas said she got for the hotel, which will anchor the project on the west end of the building on the corner of Railroad Avenue and Division Street.
On the other end of the rectangular building, adjacent to Olive Street, will be a stage with outdoor seating and a bar, Andrew Thomas said. Food trucks will line on one side of that part of the building.
“It’s just a little place to showcase what’s already here,” Lana Thomas said.
All of the offerings would be local, she added, so people would be supporting local businesses.
The Thomas’ are looking for any creative people who want to be part of the project, they said. Experienced business owners probably would do better now, they said, since the couple is in the middle of renovating areas and deciding lease prices, delineating spaces. Less experienced owners could come in about nine months.
She added they plan to have a small business liaison to guide owners, as well as community funding. The funding works like an investment, where investors get dividends in their donations, they said.
“We’re setting the foundation,” Lana Thomas said.