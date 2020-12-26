You have permission to edit this article.
The stories that defined the Wenatchee Valley in 2020

World journalists reflect on the news they've covered in a year like no other

Everyone wearing masks and staying six feet apart were two of the new rules during summer school for third-graders at Cascade Elementary School Wednesday, July 15, 2020. While Renee Jaeger goes over a reading assignment about hummingbirds, Dylan Schott follows along on his work sheet. School days looked different for thousands of NCW students this year.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

WENATCHEE — Shortly after indoor dining was shut down, Rail Station and Ale House owner Todd Mill pivoted to feed the community's children during the uncertain early days of the pandemic. 

“Schools are serving breakfast and lunch. We got you for dinner,” he posted in a Facebook message to parents. “It’s one less thing you have to worry about.”

A global pandemic, a national reckoning with racial injustice, a historic presidential election — the chapters of 2020 would have each been the defining news event in a normal year. 

In addition to dealing with the local impact of those national events, North Central Washington residents faced challenges of our own. Over the summer the Pearl Hill and Cold Springs fires together destroyed 104 homes and scorched more than 230,000 acres.

But it was the community's response to these events that will stand out as bright spots as we look back at this historic year.

Many businesses, including Mill's, offered up hot meals for those in need. Far-reaching campaigns to get COVID-19 information to Spanish-speaking residents were set up by community groups and local doctors. Cashmere-based OkanDogs collected thousands of bales of hay for cattle affected by the summer fires. The list goes on and on. 

Through articles, photos, videos and data, Wenatchee World journalists have worked to capture it all. Below is a selection of the news that will be remembered long after 2020 is behind us. 

Don Seabrook

Ella Serrato, 3, is not too happy posing for first day of school photographs Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. "She woke up too early," her mother Kristi said. From left are sisters Evie, 4, Emma, 7, and Jayde, 17, a senior this year at Eastmont High School. It was an early morning start for the Serrato family. After pictures, she was dropping off children at Kristi's mother's house, some at preschool, and then heading to work as a para-pro at Cascade Elementary School.

First day of school

The Serrato family in East Wenatchee were the perfect subjects to capture their first day of school at the end of August. Kristi Serrato wanted to follow tradition and get a first day of school photograph of her children even though they weren't headed to school because of the COVID-19 restrictions. The reaction of little Ella, 3, I think fits the feeling of many who are trying to deal with the many changes we've gone through this year.

Don Seabrook, World photo editor
Cashmere High School seniors Hailey Van Lith, right, and Grace Hammond walk off the basketball court after losing to Lynden Christian 58-55 Saturday night, March 7, 2020, in Yakima in the Washington state championship 1A game. It is their only loss of the season and the fourth year they have lost in the playoffs. Van Lith was voted the most valuable girls player for the tournament and for the state.

Heartbreaking loss

I covered what would end up being the last school sporting event of the year for our local teams. The state's high school governing body allowed basketball state championships to be played, hoping spectators would distance themselves in the stands but it was nearly standing room only at the Yakima Sundome when Cashmere played Lynden Christian for the State 1A Championship. It was Cashmere star Hailey Van Lith's final chance to help her team win a state trophy and when that fell short by three points, I concentrated on her reaction as she came back to her team bench. 

An osprey comes out of Beehive Reservoir clutching a trout Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Two of the birds were seen flying over the small lake looking and diving for fish.

Fishing season open

While photographing fishermen at the start of a delayed fishing season, we all watched two osprey flying around Beehive Reservoir. I grabbed a large lens from my truck along with a teleconverter and followed one of the birds as it swooped down to the water. With the teleconverter, autofocus and autoexposure becomes disabled so I did my best getting something in focus and was truly blessed to capture this image.

