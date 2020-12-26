The stories that defined the Wenatchee Valley in 2020

Everyone wearing masks and staying six feet apart were two of the new rules during summer school for third-graders at Cascade Elementary School Wednesday, July 15, 2020. While Renee Jaeger goes over a reading assignment about hummingbirds, Dylan Schott follows along on his work sheet. School days looked different for thousands of NCW students this year.
An East Wenatchee city crew and Columbia Crane lift a 30-foot blue spruce tree to a trailer in November. The tree was donated to the city by Christine Millett whose husband, Bill, planted it on their East Wenatchee property in the late 1970s. He passed away a year ago. "He would have liked to live in a forest," she said. "Instead, he brought the forest to the home."
FedEx driver Jeff Blakney carries in a shipment of COVID-19 vaccine to Central Washington Hospital in mid-December. It was the set of first vaccine doses to arrive in the Wenatchee Valley, kicking off a historic inoculation campaign.
Ella Serrato, 3, is not too happy posing for first day of school photographs Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. "She woke up too early," her mother Kristi said. From left are sisters Evie, 4, Emma, 7, and Jayde, 17, a senior this year at Eastmont High School. It was an early morning start for the Serrato family. After pictures, she was dropping off children at Kristi's mother's house, some at preschool, and then heading to work as a para-pro at Cascade Elementary School.
Cashmere High School seniors Hailey Van Lith, right, and Grace Hammond walk off the basketball court after losing to Lynden Christian 58-55 Saturday night, March 7, 2020, in Yakima in the Washington state championship 1A game. It is their only loss of the season and the fourth year they have lost in the playoffs. Van Lith was voted the most valuable girls player for the tournament and for the state.
Carl Pires, at left, gets settled in with his kids Harlow, 6, at center and Owen, 8, as they prepare to watch the movie “Frozen II” on an inflatable screen in the Town Toyota Center parking lot. The Wenatchee Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services department held a movie night on Saturday night Sept. 26 at Town Toyota Center. The movie “Frozen II” was shown on a 50-foot inflatable screen. The parks department typically has a movie at Lincoln Park during the summer months. Since that was not possible due to COVID-19 restrictions in Chelan County, the department decided to offer a drive-in movie instead.
Davyn Pugmire, 8 at left, and Nate Scott, 7, both of Wenatchee participate in the Wenatchee Valley Chess4kidz annual tournament at Walla Walla Point Park on Saturday Aug. 22. Twelve kids participated in the clubs’ tournament which included one remote participant playing on a computer. Tables were placed more than 6 feet apart and all players wore masks. Between games the chess pieces, boards, tables and chairs were sanitized.
As the car parade goes by, Sue Berry, talks with participants as they drive by to wish her a happy birthday. Berry turned 80 on Monday May 25, 2020. Friends and family gathered outside to sing and talk with her, then later they held a car parade.
WENATCHEE — Shortly after indoor dining was shut down, Rail Station and Ale House owner Todd Mill pivoted to feed the community's children during the uncertain early days of the pandemic.
“Schools are serving breakfast and lunch. We got you for dinner,” he posted in a Facebook message to parents. “It’s one less thing you have to worry about.”
A global pandemic, a national reckoning with racial injustice, a historic presidential election — the chapters of 2020 would have each been the defining news event in a normal year.
In addition to dealing with the local impact of those national events, North Central Washington residents faced challenges of our own. Over the summer the Pearl Hill and Cold Springs fires together destroyed 104 homes and scorched more than 230,000 acres.
But it was the community's response to these events that will stand out as bright spots as we look back at this historic year.
Many businesses, including Mill's, offered up hot meals for those in need. Far-reaching campaigns to get COVID-19 information to Spanish-speaking residents were set up by community groups and local doctors. Cashmere-based OkanDogs collected thousands of bales of hay for cattle affected by the summer fires. The list goes on and on.
Through articles, photos, videos and data, Wenatchee World journalists have worked to capture it all. Below is a selection of the news that will be remembered long after 2020 is behind us.
Don Seabrook
First day of school
The Serrato family in East Wenatchee were the perfect subjects to capture their first day of school at the end of August. Kristi Serrato wanted to follow tradition and get a first day of school photograph of her children even though they weren't headed to school because of the COVID-19 restrictions. The reaction of little Ella, 3, I think fits the feeling of many who are trying to deal with the many changes we've gone through this year.
Heartbreaking loss
I covered what would end up being the last school sporting event of the year for our local teams. The state's high school governing body allowed basketball state championships to be played, hoping spectators would distance themselves in the stands but it was nearly standing room only at the Yakima Sundome when Cashmere played Lynden Christian for the State 1A Championship. It was Cashmere star Hailey Van Lith's final chance to help her team win a state trophy and when that fell short by three points, I concentrated on her reaction as she came back to her team bench.
Fishing season open
While photographing fishermen at the start of a delayed fishing season, we all watched two osprey flying around Beehive Reservoir. I grabbed a large lens from my truck along with a teleconverter and followed one of the birds as it swooped down to the water. With the teleconverter, autofocus and autoexposure becomes disabled so I did my best getting something in focus and was truly blessed to capture this image.
Mark Elliot, Manson, comes out of the fridid Lake Chelan Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, after taking part with about 50 others in the second annual Polar Bear Swim. The event is a fundraiser for “Lake Chelan Swim”, a local non profit organization with goals of raising funds and awareness for swimming lessons on Lake Chelan. According to the Chelan County PUD, the water temperature of the lake is around 48 degrees. Elliot said it wasn't the first time he's done a polar bear plunge but the first with a shell bra on.
A mural drawn by students in an art class at Wenatchee Valley College last spring, looks like it knows what's about to happen to it and the building it's drawn on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. It is the second day of full demolition to Wells Hall that will be replaced by a three story structure.
Kindergartener Claire Giannandrea, right, concentrates to spell the word "win" while first-grader Annali Vartiainen looks on during the annual all school spelling bee at St Joseph's Catholic School in Wenatchee Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. The contest between these two grades was won by Shayla Padilla-Mendoza spelling "cook." Students from second and third grade and also fourth and fifth competed with each other later in the afternoon.
Eastmont's Megan Chandler is lifted in the air by teammate Maya Phillips after their close win over Davis Friday night, Feb. 7, 2020, at home. The final home game for their team also brought their first league win of the season 43-38.
Abraham Lincoln Elementary School students react as Scott Petersen, known as the Reptile Man, pulls a Gila monster from an enclosure on Feb. 24, 2020. He brought turtles, lizards, and snakes from his reptile zoo in Monroe.
Ayden Gasbar, 9, as Sacagawea, waits to talk about her character at Vale Elementary School on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. She said whe liked the story of Sacagawea because, "She is very adventurous." Gasbar was taking part in the annual Wax Museum activity for third grade students. Published March 1, 2020.
Eastmont High School softball coach Cliff Johnson runs practice for his team in blustery conditions, infield dirt blowing around the players on Wednesday afternoon, March 11, 2020. Called "Grinder Wednesday," teammates go around the infield advancing between bases in different moves, here by leaping. Practice began for the team March 2.
Tiffany Bruehl, owner of The Hair Loft Salon and Spa in Wenatchee hugs her daughter Bryar, 7, at the Monitor home which is also her home office during the Coronavirus closure of her business location Thursday, March 19, 2020. She is selling gift certificates in $20 amounts. With her children home from school, she says they have been cleaning their house and enjoying each other's company.
Eldon Hawkins, Waterville, looks at the burned shell of Kopey's Garage in downtown Friday morning, April 17, 2020. He says he worked as a mechanic at the Ford dealership starting in 1957 then owned it until around 2000 with three other former employees. He says he sold it to Ray Kopey about that time. The building is located at the corner of West Locust Street and East Park Street. Kopey was later found inside the building.
Sophie Scott, 4, Wenatchee, plays with her umbrella in the wind in front of her house on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Her mother, Jennifer, says she got it out the day before to play in the rain and kept it out for the wind.
Daniel Auerback gathers branches from a downed tree that fell on his 2015 Ford Transit Van during a windstorm Wednesday, May 6, 2020 in Wenatchee. "I'm glad I wasn't in it," he said. He was parked and living at the house owned by Trevor and Shelbey Davis on Welch Avenue. Mr. Davis, in the background cutting up the tree with a chain saw, said they bought the house a year ago. There are three more trees about the same size still standing in his front yard. He said he wasn't sure what he would do about them but as for the empty spot where the tree was, "I might just put some grass in that spot," he said.
Abby Wyatt, 16, Wenatchee, paints a trout on the front window of her neighbor's house in the 600 block of Pearl Street Thursday, May 7, 2020. A sophomore at Wenatchee High School, Wyatt is taking two art classes this spring. With the Coronavirus closure, she began painting windows on houses in her neighborhood, having worked on five houses. She hasn't been charging for her work but using it as a way to spend her time and improve her skills. "I wanted to still do art and my mom asked if I would do our window," she said. Using acrylic paints, she's created butterflies, a car, and Sasquatch among other subjects. She said it's fun to see people's reactions to her work. "It makes me feel good to know it makes them happy."
Logan Noser, Ritzville, found an additional obstacle while taking his three-mile pack test for the Department of Natural Resources fire crew Monday, May 11, 2020 as sprinklers at the Wenatchee High School track doused him. Noser and Joe Ekstrom, Bothell, were the only two who tested that day, walking briskly with a 45-pound pack. This year, only new recruits are required to take the test, having to complete it in 45 minutes. This is one step toward getting a red card, required to work on fire lines this fire season.
Eastmont High School graduate Audrie Benge receives a graduation cord from LeAnne Branam during the first of three days of drive through cap and gown ceremonies at the school Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Each senior graduate arrives at the school to have their portrait taken then walk onto a stage in front of the school to pick up their diploma cover and be photographed by another Parsons photographer and their family. The photographs and some video will be shown during a virtual graduation ceremony by NCW Life at 6 p.m. on June 5. About 160 of the 488 graduating class was expected to show up Tuesday, the rest on Wednesday and Thursday. The event was organized and run with social distancing because of the Coronavirus regulations.
Jane Hawk, Wenatchee, strikes an Up Dog pose during an outdoor yoga session at Walla Walla Point Park near the sculpture, Coyote Leads The Salmon Up The River, Wednesday night, June 3, 2020. Run by Traci Naubert, a local yoga instructor for 13 years, over 20 people participated in the second weekly session. Naubert says she will continue the free public classes that start at 5:30 p.m. at least until local gymns open up. Hawk says she has participated in yoga for 12 years and lately has been using local virtual classes.
Olivia Lewis, 14, Wenatchee, has been dramatically coloring her hair for over five years. She was hanging out with Jacob Galloway, 14, Wenatchee, on their longboards near Wenatchee High School Wednesday, June 24, 2020. She says she does her hair herself.
Kylee Boggs, Wenatchee, left, , the lead pyrotechnician for the Wenatchee fireworks show, runs through the firing procedure at the control board with Julie Garza, Wenatchee. All of the fireworks are ignited from the board.
With the fireworks show over, Julie Garza, Wenatchee, kicks her foot up and applauds with the rest of the pyrotechnical crew. She ignited the first eight inch shell to be used in the Wenatchee Valley according to the director of the show, Kylee Boggs, Wenatchee.
Chelan County Firefighter Matt Rise walks through a burned out field, still smoking, near Easy Street in Sunnyslope Monday, July 13, 2020. The fire started when a bee keeper knocked over her smoke pot.
The Comet Neowise is visible over the Wenatchee Valley and Burch Mountain looking north from Malaga late Wednesday night, July 15, 2020. Neowise is the brightest comet to pass by Earth in 23 years. It's three miles wide made of ice and dust. The sun's heat vaporizes ice and illuminates it creating the tail of the comet. According to Space.com, the best viewing days are through Sunday with it rising higher in the sky each day through July. It's moving at about 144,000 mph and is 70 million miles from Earth.
With temperatures rising near 100-degrees Monday, July 27, 2020, and the water park closed due to the COVID-19 restrictions, Crystal Russell, Wenatchee, and her son Jayden Blomquist, find sprinklers at Rotary Park a way to cool off. The outlook for the rest of the week is more hot days hovering around triple digits.
Zander McLean, 9, East Wenatchee, leaps into the air after sinking a putt during a week-long golf camp at Rock Island Golf Course Tuesday, July 28, 2020. There is a full field of 15 youth at the camp with children from 7 to 13 years old. It's the first time in recent years the course has offered youth events. The camp is put on by the First Tee of Central Washington. Next week, Three Lakes Golf Club in Malaga is hosting the program.
With the moon appearing behind him, Boyd Petersen makes his last pass of the day Wednesday night, July 29, 2020, at sunset, cutting wheat on 125 acres south of Waterville. He is the third generation of a farming family and also works for HighLine Grain Growers in railroad logistics. He said this past week was the heavy start of harvest for local wheat farmers. Published Aug. 4, 2020.
Workers with Generation Plastering of Pasco apply stucco finish material to the outside of the new Residence Inn by Marriott hotel being built near Walla Walla Point Park Friday, July 31, 2020. The five story structure is expected to have 127 rooms. Published August 2, 2020.
Madison Thompson, 6, Wenatchee, reacts to blue slime on her hands as she makes the stuff with Spencer Wolf, 9, Wenatchee, left, and others at the YMCA's Summer Edventure program Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. The YMCA is finalizing plans to set up childcare during the school year at selected local elementary schools to be run in much the same way as their summer program.
Claire Oatey gets a kiss from her dog Lola near the Horse Lake Trailhead overlooking the Wenatchee Valley Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. Oatey is a recipient of a 30 Under 35 award and is the Director of Community Grants for the Community Foundation of North Central Washington. Published Sept. 1, 2020.
Like working on a moonscape, Douglas County Public Utility District engineer Michael Gasbar surveys locations for new power poles near the top of Dezellem Hill Road west of Bridgeport Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. Douglas County PUD is putting in a new power distribution line along the road after the former one burned in a wildfire a short distance away.
Leobardo Najera sorts Honeycrisp apples while emptying his picking bag Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at the Piepel Family Farms orchard near Pangborn Airport. The pickers are paid by the hour as they color pick and remove any blemished apples then load bins one apple at a time to prevent bruising. The nine acres of apple trees the picking crew is working are organic and about twelve years old grown on a vertical trellis system.
Rod Rogness, Pasco, pulls on a fence post he is trying to remove Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, to be able to get his trailer out of the spot it's occupied since 2006. His family has been members of the Mill Bay RV Resort for 28 years but they are being forced to vacate their spot as are the rest of the RVers because of a lease disagreement.
A trucker locks up their brakes coming around a corner as vehicles stop along Highway 97A south of Entiat Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, for a crossing herd of bighorn sheep. The one photographed had turned back from a larger group that had just gotten across the roadway.
Dan and Bobbi Lewis, Richland, try to figure out how to load a church pew on their truck outside the First Church of the Nazarene in Wenatchee Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. The church is replacing their pews with chairs. Mrs. Lewis had grown up attending the church and wanted to have a memento at their home 120 miles away. Mr. Lewis is a pastor in Richland. They reported that they safely arrived home with the pew.
Riley Massingill, 9, Wenatchee, talks to a friend on his computer from a new treehouse being built at his grandparent's house in East Wenatchee Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. The entrance to the house is from a 25-foot-long bridge suspended by steel cables underneath. Paul and Susan Massingill are having friends build the structure for their grandchildren.
Fire crews check out the damage from a car that careened into Dutch Bros Coffee building at 739 S. Miller St. Friday afternoon, Oct. 16, 2020, under the walk-up window. The car's occupants sit on the ground beside it. According to Wenatchee Police Cpl. Seth Buhler, a truck and the car were travelling north on Miller when they collided, sending the car through a street sign and railing, over a barricade, and into the building. No one was at the window and there were no reports of injuries to anyone inside the vehicles nor building. According to Dutch Bros barista Raquel Tucker, she was standing near the back of the building making a drink when she heard what she thought was the car going over the embankment. She said she looked up at a security monitor to see the car headed for the building. "It was just a loud crash," she said when it hit. It was Tucker's second to last day on the job before she quits Saturday to work in a new job. "It was not my ideal afternoon," she said. "But it definitely made it memorable." The fire department shut off the power to the building and the manager wasn't sure when it would open back up.
Wenatchee High School football along with other local fall sports teams began practice this week under COVID-19 restrictions. On Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, linebackers practiced catching a ball while running over obstacles at Lee Bofto Field.
The first day of in-person school for the Wenatchee kindergarten through 2nd graders Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, brought kindergartener Jenalyn Donnelly, 5, to Lewis and Clark Elementary School. "I have to stand on the lines," she said, "that's tricky." The school has been closed to students since last March because of COVID-19 restrictions.
Riggan Schwab, 16, East Wenatchee, and her brother Rylan, 13, clear leaves from veterans' gravestones at Evergreen Memorial Park in East Wenatchee early Wednesday morning, Nov. 11, 2020. A large group gathered in the veterans section of the cemetery to place flags for Veterans Day.
Craig Nelson with TW Clark Construction cuts away the metal frame holding the fire bell in place atop Wenatchee's historic fire station Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. The bell was moved to the new station on Wenatchee Avenue where it will be on display when it opens. The bell weighs 1,100 pounds and is 32-inches wide at its base. It has a date of 1909 stamped on it as well as "Meneely & Co., West Troy, N.Y."
Looking down from the top of the hose drying tower at the old fire station on Chelan Street, movers haul out a file cabinet to a moving truck Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. The Wenatchee fire department moved out of its historic site into a new station on Wenatchee Avenue.
Numerica Festival of Trees Director Allie Jordan works on one of five grand trees on the stage of the Performing Arts Center in Wenatchee Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, preparing for the Confluence Health Virtual Gala December 5 at 6:30 p.m. The 40 miniature trees and wreaths and 14 classic trees along with the grand trees can be viewed online starting November 30 at numericapac.org/about/festival-of-trees/. Online bidding for the wreaths, miniature and classic trees starts November 30 at 10 a.m. "We're trying to sprinkle elements of the traditional festival of trees," said Jordan. "I'm excited we're going to offer a little bit of cheer for the holidays." Proceeds go to the PAC and programs it supports.
World photo/Don Seabrook Danica Taylor, 4, looks at her new doll on the front porch of her family's home near Malaga Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. Santa was joined by the Chelan County Regional S.W.A.T. team to deliver presents to cancer patient Danica and her family. She is scheduled for a cancer treatment trial at the end of January in Seattle.
World photo/Don Seabrook Newly married Anna and David Curie pose for Mrs. Curie's sister Miriam Steininger in Front Street Park in Leavenworth Thursday night, Dec. 3, 2020. The three are from Nashville with the Curies eloping in a small wedding in Lake Wenatchee earlier in the day. They said they read about Leavenworth two months ago and decided that was the area to elope to.
World photo/Don Seabrook Keeping her distance, Eloise Sheets, Wenatchee, stretches out to give lollipops to from left, Mikah, 7, Kian, 11, and Kai Korfiatis, 10, Wenatchee. The three had just finished meeting Santa at the Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.
World photo/Don Seabrook Hadley, 5, and Cohen Noyes, 7, Wenatchee, walk through a garage door at the Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center to meet with Santa in his sleigh Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Children got their picture taken with the big guy and got to talk to him about their Christmas wishes during the socially distancing event.
World photo/Don Seabrook Parsons photographer Christa Wright, donning reindeer antlers, takes a photograph of Cohen Noyes, 7, and his sister Hadley, 5, Wenatchee, at the Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.
