WENATCHEE — Underneath a staircase at the corner of Orondo and Wenatchee avenues, through an office hallway and past the cardboard cutout of Angelina Jolie from Tomb Raider, hides Wenatchee’s new pop culture media store.
The Time Capsule at 23 Orondo Ave is a retro gallery and museum, specializing in ‘80s and ‘90s pop culture collectibles. After being granted entry by the life-size Jolie, customers are invited to browse through the stores collection of VHS tapes, records, retro Gameboys and plenty of action hero figurines.
“A lot of it's nostalgia,” said Kayla Nunn, co-owner with her husband Douglas Nunn. “We all had these toys growing up and then things happen, you have to get rid of them, but then being able to find them and see them again is a really cool feeling.”
The storefront officially opened Nov. 21, but the Nunns have been collecting most of their lives, according to Kayla. Their collection started with X-Men Wolverine figurines, a favorite for Doug. The couple quickly expanded to movies, music and other pop culture relics.
Their personal collection soon progressed into a booth at Apple Annie’s Antique Gallery in Cashmere. After the media retailer Hastings closed in Wenatchee 2016, the Nunns wanted to provide a new space for Wenatchee Valley residents to hang out, play games and explore new hobbies.
“There's a little bit of something for everybody,” said Nunn. "If you only have a dollar, we have something for you. If you're willing to spend $300 on a really cool Star Wars helmet, we also have those."
Past the Darth Vader helmets and rows of comics is a mock-living room and arcade space, complete with Marvel and NBA arcade games, couches and a retro television. The Nunns hope to turn the area into a community space, post-pandemic, whether for public trivia night and old movie showings or private events like birthday or bachelor parties.
“Something that makes us happy is getting lost in a movie or a comic,” said Nunn. “We just want people to step out of the hard stuff of life and have a good time for a little while.”