WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley could see its first triple-degree temperatures of the season as early as next Tuesday.
Warming and drying trends will begin this weekend and carry into next week, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures are expected to climb this weekend and peak at 100 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday. A cool-down and winds could offer respite from the heat late next week.
“It’s been so unseasonably cool for most of the summer, so this is going to be the first really hot weather we’ve seen.” Mike Turner, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said Friday. “It might come as a bit of a shock to some people.”
Residents should stay hydrated and take normal heat precautions like avoiding long hours in the sun or leaving dogs or children in the car, even with the windows down.
Those choosing to beat the heat by spending the day on the water should be mindful that water temperatures are still cool given the mild season so far, according to Turner.
“This will be a shock to the system,” said Turner.
Warmer, dryer weather also increases the risk of wildfires. Roughly 200 of this year’s wildfires were started by escaped debris burn piles, Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz said on Twitter.
Open burns are currently banned in the Wenatchee Valley, but recreational campfires at private residences and approved campfire areas at campgrounds are allowed. The Wenatchee Valley fire danger rating is high for the weekend, according to the state Department of Natural Resources Burn Portal.
Clear evening skies increase the odds of Comet NEOWISE, located northwest directly under the Big Dipper. Residents should sneak a peek now because the comet won’t reappear for another 6,800 years, according to NASA. Sunset is around 8:50 p.m. in Wenatchee. The comet can be seen with the naked eye, but will appear like a fuzzy star with a fading tail without binoculars.
“It will be great weather for going out and watching the comet,” Turner said. “Hopefully it will be visible for the next week or more.”