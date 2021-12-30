The Wenatchee World's top stories of 2021

Our reporters have worked hard this year. They've covered everything from the day-to-day happenings with local government, schools and crime to larger stories and special projects about how COVID-19 has impacted our community and remembering the valley's fallen servicemen.
We asked each World reporter to pick their favorite stories from 2021. Here's what they had to say.
By Oscar Rodriguez
In September, The Wenatchee World gave an inside look at how the tole of COVID-19 on ICU staff at Wenatchee's Central Washington Hospital.
At 18 months into the pandemic, the hospital was under “contingency staffing,” meaning staff was stretched with some working 16 hours to cover gaps that might appear throughout the day. This meant ICU nurses cared for up to three or four patients at a time. Pre-pandemic they might have one or two.
“We’ve probably lost more people than have survived out of ICU,” ICU nurse Rochelle Long said. “I’ve never had so many deaths in my 10 years of nursing. You can combine all the years I’ve had, and I’ve had more deaths in the last year and a half with COVID than my 10 years.”
By Luke Hollister
Locked behind five doors, hidden in a dark container and wrapped in cellophane sits a 95-year-old artifact: Clyde Pangborn’s sandwich.
Yes. That is correct. The Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center has a sandwich from 1926 and plans to keep it, permanently. The bite-sized piece of history is believed to have been taken as a souvenir before Pangborn’s famous first-ever flight across the Pacific Ocean in 1931.
By Sydnee Gonzalez
Wenatchee's biggest homeless camp — at least in recent memory — is a scattering of a few dozen tents next door to the Salvation Army Social Service Office. The Washington State Department of Transportation, which owns the property, has allowed people to stay there.
The camp is far from a free-for-all. There are locks on the onsite portable toilets, which the camp's de-facto leader, Glenn Wilson, mostly pays for from his disability checks, and WSDOT crews have a weekly trash pick up scheduled with the residents. Although sobriety isn’t required in the camp, those using drugs aren't allowed to do so out in the open.
“Before I stayed here, I was out there and there were a lot of situations that weren’t good,” resident Amanda Tontate said. “I couldn’t sleep. Here I’m able to actually sleep and wake up and not feel like I’m gonna be harmed in any way.”
By Pete O'Cain
Hannia Paulina Mosqueda Rodríguez, was found dead March 17, 2020 in the Wenatchee foothills five months after she went missing. The 18-year-old’s death was ruled a homicide. A year later there were still no arrests and, officially, no suspects.
Edith Rodríguez Chávez went seventeen months without seeing the inside of her daughter’s bedroom. She didn’t dare go in after Paulina went missing.
“They finished me the day they killed her; they killed me too because there’s no life here with us now,” Rodríguez said in Spanish.
The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect, Julius James Ceballos, three months after we spoke with Edith. He is currently awaiting trial.
By Mitchell Roland
Sony’s Oriental Market is no stranger to pandemic-related stressors. Like many businesses nationwide, the 20-year-old store market struggled with supply chain issues. The strain pushed owner Dana Bates to consider cutting back hours or moving to appointment only in November.
“I think for your average layman, the appearance was — it kind of looked like everything there, it kind of looked like everything was OK,” Bates said. “But behind the scenes, you know, there’s a retail business store owner working basically like three to four times as hard to procure that product as they previously did.”
By Zach Johnson
An Oct.1 football game between the Chelan Goats and the Cascade Kodiaks was perhaps the best game of the entire season, with the Goats erasing a 13-point deficit in the final five minutes of the game.
By Pete O'Cain
For more than a century, men and women from Chelan and Douglas counties have gone to war. Some volunteered, others were drafted. For Memorial Day 2021, The Wenatchee World researched the area’s military history to compile a list of those who died while deployed to war.
You can help expand this project by submitting information about someone who's already on the list or submitting someone who should be added. Additional biographic details, personal stories or information about their families are all welcome.
By Oscar Rodriguez
In late June — about a week before the state's full reopening — the World looked at how Chelan and Douglas counties matched up against the state Department of Health's goal to vaccinate 70% of people 16 and older.
At that point, about 67% of people 16 and older had been vaccinated in Chelan County and 60% in Douglas County. Among the total population, initiated vaccination coverage sat at about 55% in Chelan County and 48% in Douglas County.
By Sydnee Gonzalez
Despite how prevalent wildfires are in the Wenatchee Valley, a portion of the population can't get wildfire information and emergency phone alerts in a language they understand. Community leaders said there was a lack of Spanish resources as well as cultural fluency in translating resources.
“It’s a flawed system. It’s meant to help the community, but it doesn’t really matter if only a certain part of the population is getting the message,” said Laura Rivera, a wildfire project coordinator with Community for the Advancement of Family Education. “And we all know who’s getting left behind. We know who’s the community being forgotten.”
By Zach Johnson
Coach Jim “Papa” Parker left a big impact on two decades of gym, track and field, and cross country athletes at Pioneer Middle School. No matter what the sporting event, Papa always had a bag full of Toostie Rolls that he would toss into the air yelling, "Food Fight! Food Fight!"
In March, his former students gave Papa a personal thank you, including a basket of Toostie Rolls, The coach had planned on retiring after the spring 2020 season but had to stop coaching a little earlier after being diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.
By Luke Hollister
Hollister was a part of the team The World sent on a trip to Central Washington Hospital's ICU in September. He spent about three hours tagging along with ICU staff while watching people battle COVID on hospital beds, fitting in interviews whenever nurses had a few free minutes to chat.
By Mitchell Roland
The installation of LocalTel wireless internet on top of a HighLine Grain Growers grain silo in Waterville was a small slice of the grain co-op's $1.6 million annual capital projects budget — the majority of which is directed at improving the technical capabilities of systems designed in the 1980s.
Some of the changes are small. A new laser printer in Waterville is five times cheaper to operate than the old one. But other changes, like the new internet technology on top of the silos, has more impact.
“We’re not unique,” CEO Paul Katovich said. “This is what the grain industry is going to because it’s been so labor-intensive for so long.”