ROCK ISLAND — When construction workers removed the air conditioning system at Rock Elementary School this July, most knew working the building could be problematic on some hot days.
Construction began this summer at Rock Island Elementary School to add a new kitchen, cafeteria, and six new classrooms as the school transforms from a K-4 school to a K-6 school.
Rock Island Principal Penny Brown warned teachers coming back to the building there would be no air conditioning.
“Mornings are not bad. We keep all of our doors open and there are tons of fans running. By afternoon, it’s starting to heat up and even open doors aren’t helpful,” Brown said.
The staff has the option to come in the morning and work from home in the afternoon, Brown said. This week, Brown said they were having problems with technology, which they later found out was valley wide.
Teachers found the technology worked better from home, so they had the option to stay home for a reason other than the air conditioning.
“Moving forward, we’ll just monitor how warm it is supposed to be. We’re trying to be really understanding of what people are dealing with. Sometimes folks will come in early in the morning and put the rest of the hours at home,” Brown said. “Other times, they decide to stay in their room all day. They have been troopers.”
There are no students in the building, but Brown said that was not part of the thinking process when the construction began.
“If the kids had been able to come back, we would have had a big party and been as happy as clams. In some ways, it’s nice that is not something we have to accommodate right now,” she said. “It’s had no impact on the decision.”
The Eastmont School District is converting all its elementary schools from K-4 to K-6. This meant each school has to increase the size of their buildings, especially Rock Island, Brown said, because all their current classroom space is used up.
This time next year, Brown said they will have a new kitchen and cafeteria along with six new classrooms. Rock Island is K-4 now but will change to K-5 next year and K-6 the year after.