WATERVILLE — A Coulee City woman was sentenced to a year and a half in prison for driving a getaway van in a 2019 robbery at Banks Lake.
Becca R. Rosenburg, 34, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Douglas County Superior Court to second-degree robbery, two counts of second-degree assault and four counts of reckless endangerment. Judge Brian Huber sentenced her to 17 months in prison and 18 months of community custody.
She filed an Alford plea which allowed her to take advantage of an offer from the Douglas County Prosecutor’s Office without admitting any wrongdoing.
Rosenburg was one of six people arrested in connection to the robbery.
Authorities say on Sept. 27, 2019, a group of hunters returned to their camper at Ankeny Campground outside Coulee City to find Rosenburg’s group attempting to steal a pair of generators, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Superior Court.
One hunter attempted to stop the robbery and was dragged 15-20 feet by a red Toyota Sienna allegedly driven by Rosenburg. Rosenburg’s four children were reportedly in the van with her.
Investigators also believe a sedan allegedly driven by 21-year-old Veronica Joann Nanez intentionally rammed the hunters’ pickup and then unintentionally ran over Joseph Lacey, a member of the suspects’ group.
Rosenburg is the third to plead guilty in the incident, preceded by Zachary Sands, 24, and Garrett Riel, 22, in July. Rosenburg’s criminal history is much shorter than Sands and Riel, who were sentenced to 63 months and 73 months respectively. Rosenburg’s only prior criminal conviction was for shoplifting in 2018.
Nanez is set to appear in court Sept. 14. Lacey, 19, is expected to appear Monday in Superior Court for a change of plea and sentencing hearing.
Kye Shelton, 32, who shares at least one child with Rosenburg, is charged in the robbery as well and is set to next appear in court Aug. 31.
Rosenburg and her young daughter received extensive media coverage in 2019 after the girl fell through ice on a Rock Island pond and nearly drowned. The girl, daughter of Shelton, spent two months at Seattle Children’s Hospital and underwent at least 20 surgeries and procedures.
A gofundme account to help the family raised $11,200 and Town Toyota donated a red Toyota Sienna to Rosenburg. It’s believed by authorities to be the same Toyota used in the robbery.
Rosenburg’s children were placed into protective custody following her arrest in November.