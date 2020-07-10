WENATCHEE — The Cut Truck, a mobile barber shop operated in a cargo trailer, started in Seattle as a way to get around the cost of renting a traditional space.
Owner R’shelle Therriault decided to bring the business back to her hometown of Wenatchee last September. It just so happened that was right before the pandemic put a premium on the idea of an isolated haircut experience.
“It’s pretty cool because obviously there’s no way we could have predicted this whole COVID thing, but now that we have all these restrictions on personal services, my setup is kind of perfect,” she said. “It’s just one-on-one, me and my client in a station. It’s also super easy to sanitize between each person.”
As soon as Chelan and Douglas counties were approved to move to Phase 1.5 of the state’s reopening plan in June, Therriault opened the Cut Truck. It’s now operating every weekend in the Pybus Public Market parking lot.
Therriault was born and raised in Wenatchee but moved to Seattle shortly after graduating. She worked in a few different barber shops and salons there but the idea of starting her own operation proved too cost prohibitive.
“It just was not really feasible to go somewhere to rent a place or rent a chair because it’s so expensive I would have to raise my prices to a price that I didn’t feel comfortable charging people for a haircut,” she said.
Looking for a creative way to branch out on her own, she came across someone offering mobile cuts out of an Airstream trailer.
“It was a big, long trailer and there were like two people in there working as barbers,” she said. “I thought ‘It’s super cool, but Airstream trailers are expensive but they’re also super big and heavy.’”
Then the idea of a cargo trailer — much cheaper and more nimble — came up. She purchased a 10-foot trailer and began renovations.
“It was brand new, just bare bones,” Therriault said. “We spent about a year and half outfitting it and getting it ready to do everything we need it to. Now I’ve got water, electricity, heat and air conditioning.”
The Cut Truck opened in Seattle in October 2018 and moved to Wenatchee last September. Therriault was waiting for spring to begin operation in the valley.
“The plan was to get everything up and running toward the first of the year but obviously nobody did that. So we’re doing it six months later,” she said.
Therriault now offers appointments and walk-ups on Saturdays, Sundays and most Fridays at Pybus. Even passersby who hadn’t previously been familiar with the concept have enjoyed the more private setting of the Cut Truck, she said.
“Even before safety and sanitization were a big concern for people, I think a lot of people liked that it was just kind of quiet and intimate,” she said. “Sometimes when you go to a salon or barber shop there’s just so much going on, so many people and it can be kind of overwhelming.”
Now that her weekends are booked up, Therriault is looking for regular weekday locations to set up shop. In Seattle she found success partnering with business parks or office buildings.
“Even a smaller business that might only have 10 people would be worth me coming and parking and setting up for the day. All I really need is a place to park where I’m out of the way and it’s a flat surface,” she said. “... Now that people won’t be returning to the office for, who knows, maybe six months, a lot of the places I’ve talked to said ‘We’ll get back to you in a few months when we have more people here.’”
She’s also open to visiting neighborhoods where a few families could all get a cut.
“I originally wasn’t planning on offering to go to people’s neighborhoods. But now with COVID and more people being home and all the kids home from school, I’ll definitely offer that to people,” she said. “I just have to be able to pull into a driveway because I’m not legally permitted to be on the street.”
Since reopening in June, the response from clients new and old has been strong, Therriault said.
“For me, this pandemic has just brought home how important it is to support small local businesses to keep our valley as vibrant and developing as it is,” she said. “So I’ve been trying to do that as much as possible and I so appreciate my clients that I already have and anyone who’s willing to give me a shot.”