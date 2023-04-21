'This place has changed my life' | Out of room, therapeutic riding center looks to grow

WENATCHEE — A small bronze statue sits on Nancy Grette’s kitchen table. Only around a foot long, it’s a reminder of an idea that’s helped hundreds over the past decade.
In search of a way to cheer up Ella Mae McPherson, then 5 years old, Grette thought to introduce her to a Norwegian Fjord horse named Frid.
“She just has an uncanny ability to connect with people, identify what they need, and give them what they need,” Grette said of Frid.
For McPherson, born with spina bifida, horses have been a lifelong love.
“You’re 5 years old, and you dream of being a cowgirl,” McPherson said. In the statue, McPherson is shown gently approaching Frid, her hand out while Frid softly lowers her head.
“It was pretty incredible,” she added. “It was a pretty incredible experience.”
In the 13 years since, the fruit from that one meeting has grown to be so much more.
Nearly every part of Grette’s home has since been transformed into headquarters for Alatheia Therapeutic Riding Center. For more than a decade neighbors have accommodated an influx of visitors, but the organization has outgrown its current space.
“We just can’t,” Grette said, referring to a waiting list of 57 people, “we just can’t bring anyone else in.”
The nonprofit organization has fundraised about a little over half of the amount needed for a sprawling new facility.
“People with disabilities are so isolated and so underserved,” Grette said, “the demand for services is so high.”
What is Alatheia?
A year after the first meeting, the small facility had grown to three horses, 12 riders and 25 volunteers. It’s since expanded to around 10 horses serving upwards of 100 people in any week.
The center aids riders with physical or mental disabilities ranging from Cerebral Palsy to Spina Bifida to sensory issues, among others, in a variety of treatments.
The horses offer a variety of benefits. Grette said the ride can build core strength, increase coordination, boost social skills and improve rider lives in a myriad of other ways.
Beyond building a bond with an animal that can weigh around 1,000 pounds, Grette said the activity can boost a riders self esteem while building their confidence and giving them a sense of accomplishment.
“They’re not just riding a horse,” she said.
Riders range in age from around 2 years old to 90-plus. The horses in the program undergo specific training and must reach a certain age.
Once they do, their workload is managed to ensure they don’t become overwhelmed through constant simulation.
Another set of programs at Alatheia, The Warriors & Horses Program, connects veterans struggling with the psychological scars of war. While not riding, the treatment results in a bond with the animal in a safe and private setting.
The current facility is typically open from March through November before closing for the winter.
The name, a Greek word from the New Testament, means “disclosed truth.”
“We were just struck by that there’s goodness in all things,” Grette said. “We want people to join the movement.”
Ella’s story
McPherson, who dreams of competing as a para-equestrian, still rides weekly at Alatheia. While the spinal condition she was born with limits the feeling and movement of her legs and the rides give her “physical freedom,” there’s so much more.
“I love everything about it. I love the people there, I love the horses there,” McPherson said. “This place has changed my life, it’s absolutely incredible.”
The love for horses remains, and McPherson dreams of one day owning her own horse ranch.
“There just such big, beautiful, animals,” she said. “It’s a really unique thing to explain.”
The current facility
Up a winding road in the Wenatchee foothills, Alatheia stands out in an otherwise quiet neighborhood. More than 100 riders hundreds of volunteers will cycle in and out of Grette’s home in any given week.
The facility has room for five veterans, Grette things with increased space this could increase to 25 to 30.
The property includes several stalls that house a dozen Norwegian Fjords, including Frid, a large riding arena and specially designed riding trials. Cars line the long driveway as riders cycle in and out of the property.
Nearly every inch of Grette’s 3 acres is dedicated to the operation, but it’s not enough. Grette said the nonprofit reached capacity nearly five years ago.
“Until we can move to this facility, we can’t expand the programming to what we want and we say yes to everyone who is waiting,” Grette said at her dining room table, which doubles as an office for five people.
The future
On her back porch, Grette pointed out to vacant 12-acre plot of land on Easy Street and Lowe Monitor Road. It’s undeveloped, though after she retrieved a roughly 2-by-2-foot stack of architectural drawings and designs from her living room, her vision for the property became clear.
Two riding arenas that would provide additional privacy and climate controlled space to riders. A dedicated facility complete with bathrooms, offices, parking and increased space, all things Aletheia lacks in the current space.
The center will be located on Easy Street near a bus line that provides easier access. Rather than it’s location on a rolling hill, the new facility would be level, to allow easier access for those with a physical disability.
Eventually, all of Alatheia’s operations will shift to the new facility.
“The goal ... is to eliminate the waitlist and double capacity,” Grette said. “We believe that we can double.”
But the facility will cost money. Alatheia soft-launched a capital campaign in 2019 to raise the $5.2 million needed for the new headquarters. To date, the group has raised about $3.2 million, and the plan is to raise the remaining $2 million by the end of next year.
Grette said the current list of donors includes North Cascades Bank, Tom and Meg Names Foundation, AgWest Farm Credit, Wenatchee Central Lions, Club Kingston Fund, Cashmere Valley Bank, Community Glass, Amerigroup, Murdock Charitable Trust, J Paul Lauzier Foundation and People’s Bank, among others.
If things go according to plan, the group should occupy the space in late 2024 or early 2025.
“It’s been significant,” Grette said. “The response has been really great.”