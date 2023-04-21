 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

'This place has changed my life' | Out of room, therapeutic riding center looks to grow

230429-newslocal-alatheia 01.jpg
Buy Now

On horses led by volunteers and staff members, from left, Martin Garibay, Wenatchee, and Lupita Mendoza, Quincy, ride along a section of Sleepy Hollow Heights near the Alatheia Riding Center Tuesday. The center uses its 12 Norwegian fjord horses to bring exercise and joy to clients with disabilities.

WENATCHEE — A small bronze statue sits on Nancy Grette’s kitchen table. Only around a foot long, it’s a reminder of an idea that’s helped hundreds over the past decade.

In search of a way to cheer up Ella Mae McPherson, then 5 years old, Grette thought to introduce her to a Norwegian Fjord horse named Frid.

230429-newslocal-alatheia 02.jpg
Buy Now

Martin Garibay, 27, Wenatchee, plays a game of putting rings on a stand while sitting atop one of Alatheia Riding Center's horses during his 45-minute session Tuesday.
230429-newslocal-alatheia 03.jpg
Buy Now

From their saddles, stretching out to give each other a high-five after conquering a challenge are Martin Garibay, Wenatchee, and Lupita Mendoza, Quincy. It was the first time the two had had their sessions together at the Alatheia Riding Center in Sunnyslope Tuesday.
230429-newslocal-alatheia 04.jpg
Buy Now

The future property for the Alatheia Riding Center is seen as a vacant lot across the Wenatchee River from the current property on Tuesday.
230429-newslocal-alatheia 05.jpg
Buy Now

Volunteers and staff work with Martin Garibay, Wenatchee, seen reflected in a mirror, in an indoor riding arena at Alatheia Riding Center Tuesday.
230429-newslocal-alatheia 06.jpg
Buy Now

Nancy Grette owns and operates the Alatheia Riding Center in Sunnyslope.
230429-newslocal-alatheia 07.jpg
Buy Now

Volunteers and staff members of Alatheia Riding Center lift and position Martin Garibay, Wenatchee, on one of 12 Norwegian Fjord horses Tuesday.
230429-newslocal-alatheia 08.jpg
Buy Now

Rider Lupita Mendoza, Quincy, gets a high-five from volunteer Kate Bonnett, Cashmere, during a session Tuesday at the Alatheia Riding Center. Bonnett has been volunteering for about a year. She said she grew up around horses and values her time at Alatheia. "It's definitely one of my highlights," she said.
230429-newslocal-alatheia 09.jpg
Buy Now

Volunteers run alongside Martin Garibay as he moves his horse in an indoor arena at Alatheia Riding Center Tuesday.


Mitchell Roland: (509) 661-5201

roland@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @roland_mitchell

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred