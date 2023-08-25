 Skip to main content
Thousands are expected to attend the NCW fair

Wyatt Peters, 7, Hartline, poses with her blue and grand champion ribbons, receiving them in the market class competition at the North Central Washington Fair in Waterville Thursday. She was in a class by herself showing her 2-month-old calf Mocha. The animal didn't weigh enough to be sold in the auction and according to her mother Megan, taking the photograph, will go back to the family ranch.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

Photo gallery: Opening day at the NCW Fair

The North Central Washington Fair opened Thursday in Waterville.

WATERVILLE — Fair season has arrived and the North Central Washington Fair opened its gates Thursday for a weekend of carnival rides, food, exhibits, livestock auctions, and entertainment.

Around 20,000 people will attend the fair between Thursday and Sunday, said fair manager Caroline Morley.

Hailey King, 16, with the Mansfield FFA tries to control her 1,380 pound steer "Sterling" as it crashes into judge Myles Tellefson of Warden during the Market competition at the North Central Washington Fair in Waterville Thursday. Even with the mishap King received a blue ribbon and was in third place in her competition. Tellefson, when talking of her animal called it an "athletic steer." Her family moved from Lopez Island last year in search of a place for country life. She says she has showed horses at fairs before but this is her first steer. "I've always wanted to do it but we've never had a spot for a steer," she says.
Sam Gates, 12, Wenatchee, cleans his unnamed lamb before the breading class competition Thursday at the North Central Washington Fair. Earlier he had received a Grand Champion award for market class.
Marla Madson, Waterville, looks over a cherry and plum jam while judging preserves at the North Central Washington Fair in Waterville Thursday.


