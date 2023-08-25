Thousands are expected to attend the NCW fair

Hailey King, 16, with the Mansfield FFA tries to control her 1,380 pound steer "Sterling" as it crashes into judge Myles Tellefson of Warden during the Market competition at the North Central Washington Fair in Waterville Thursday. Even with the mishap King received a blue ribbon and was in third place in her competition. Tellefson, when talking of her animal called it an "athletic steer." Her family moved from Lopez Island last year in search of a place for country life. She says she has showed horses at fairs before but this is her first steer. "I've always wanted to do it but we've never had a spot for a steer," she says.
Wyatt Peters, 7, Hartline, poses with her blue and grand champion ribbons, receiving them in the market class competition at the North Central Washington Fair in Waterville Thursday. She was in a class by herself showing her 2-month-old calf Mocha. The animal didn't weigh enough to be sold in the auction and according to her mother Megan, taking the photograph, will go back to the family ranch.
Around 20,000 people will attend the fair between Thursday and Sunday, said fair manager Caroline Morley.
“We’re very excited. It’s good weather, there’s sunshine,” Morley said.
Morley said there was some concern at the beginning of the week when unhealthy smoke conditions took over much of Eastern Washington and said it would have created some difficulties if the smoke stayed. Alas, the smoke drifted away as the visitors drifted in.
The fair puts Waterville on the map and brings people from all over the region and further, Morley said.
“It’s a county fair that is small and kept traditional, with modern improvements. And it’s a place where people can get back to their roots, understand agriculture, have good family wholesome fun,” Morley said. “We’re really proud to be a strong community-minded fair.”
This year, there are the same good old carnival rides and mainstay events like the Big Bend Round-Up, which features horse racing, Indian relay, and the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) Rodeo on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
One new event this year was the Big Air at the Fair on Thursday night. Octane Addictions, the motorsports freestyle company organizing the event, specializes in backflipping dirt bikes, side-by-sides, and snowmobiles with athletes sponsored by Red Bull and Monster Energy.
Exhibiting for the first time at the fair was the Apple STEM Network from Wenatchee, promoting STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) learning and AJAC, a manufacturing apprenticeship program.
Sue Kane, director of STEM initiatives with the North Central Education Service District, one of the organizations that directs the Apple STEM Network, said rural communities are often left out in STEM programs when STEM plays a big part in agriculture.
“You don’t have to go to Seattle to work in tech,” Kane said.
Showing his lamb, Jameson, at the fair was 13-year-old Noah Erickson from Hartline, Washington.
Erickson is a member of 4-H a youth development program administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. He said he joined 4-H because he loves working with animals and enjoys fairs.
“When I was a little kid I always wanted to show an animal at the fair and well here I am,” Erickson said.
It is his fifth year showing sheep, but he said it’s hard every time.
“When the sell day comes, that’s when it’s the hardest because you get attached to your animal,” Erickson said.
He said his family farms wheat back in Hartline and is proud to be part of a farming family who began farming in the 1800s starting with orchards.
His favorite part about living on a farm is the smell after it rains.
“It’s the weirdest thing, it smells so good, it smells like the ocean,” Erickson said.
Erickson said when he grows up, he wants to be a welder. He has been welding for two years now, and last year, he entered a welded metal dog he made out of horseshoes, drill bits, and hex nuts in the fair’s arts and crafts showing and got reserved champion.
“If I’m going to be working on the farm when I’m older I can weld whatever is broken right there,” Erickson said.
One of the food vendors at the fair, El Charro Birrieria, sold variations of birria. Birria is a traditional Mexican beef stew eaten with rice and tortillas. However, owner Santos Virio and his wife, Neridiana Hernandez, were selling the popular Quessabirria, a quesadilla with birria meat inside, birria tacos, and birria ramen soup, another new dish that is getting popularized.
They and their two children moved to Ephrata from Mexico five years ago to work in the orchards.
Last year they decided to leave the fields to start their business serving at fairs and festivals across the state and at private events. They now have hopes to start a restaurant.
"Ese es el objectivo, tener una tienda," Virio said, which translates to, "That is the goal, to have a shop."
