EAST WENATCHEE — Burglars are believed to have broken into an East Wenatchee phone tech repair shop early Wednesday morning and stolen thousands of dollars in merchandise.
East Wenatchee Police are investigating.
iRepair-IT shared a video on Facebook of two people entering the store on 44 Rock Island Road through a broken door between 1 and 3 a.m. The post adds the two entered twice and took gaming laptops, Apple MacBooks, tablets, projectors, phones and accessories. A subsequent comment from the store indicates that a third man may have been involved.
In an email to The Wenatchee World, an employee estimated the loss to be in the thousands of dollars.
Anyone with information related to the theft is asked to contact Officer Joe Hinkle with the East Wenatchee Police Department at 884-9511 or jhinkle@eastwenatcheepolice.com.