It's an impromptu dance party as royalty gather before the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Grand Parade to show off their moves at Triangle Park Saturday, May 6, 2023. Music of "Y.M.C.A." was blaring from a nearby float. That's Cashmere Princess Naomi Valle taking center court. For more photograph of the parade, go to wenatcheeworld.com.
The first float in the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Grand Parade Saturday, May 6, 2023 is the host float, with from left, Princess Dylan Schmitten, Queen Scarlette Cron, and Princess Natalie Pearson.
Karen Griggs, president of the Capital Lakefair Festival, rushes to accept the plaque for grand sweepstakes float at the beginning of the parade route of the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Grand Parade Saturday, May 6, 2023.
It's a frantic start for the youngest division of the Apple Blossom Run, as the starters manning the flags try to get out of their way. The annual run starts at the top of Orondo Avenue and ends at Wenatchee Riverfront Park.
Parade spectators can be seen in the reflection of Ashton Dalion's sousaphone while he plays in the Mariner High School Marching Band. The Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Grand Parade was Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Riding their float of garbage collected along the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Grand Parade are, from left, Addy Caouette, 8, and Nani Daraseng, 8. The group called Love the Valley from Awaken Church was the last entry in the parade Saturday, May 6, 2023, and collected trash from people.
Workers with the Washington State Fair float try to figure out how to get a horse head to fit Danielle Hill's head correctly before the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Grand Parade Saturday, May 6, 2023. From left are Sean Scanlan, Dave Abicht, and Hill. They determined if she wore a cap it would keep the head from slipping down.
At the Saturday parade, another American flag was proudly displayed near the south side of Memorial Park by Scott Woods, a cancer survivor. The flag had covered the casket of his father, a Marine veteran.
“Long live the king,” Woods said, acknowledging the British coronation day.
Some people arrived early to stake out their preferred place to watch the parade and hold chairs for family and friends who arrived closer to the 11 a.m. start time.
A row of metal folding chairs painted with the message, “Happy Apple Blossom,” and pink flowers marked the spot where Melissa Port Miller, owner of Fabulous Feet Dance Studio, her family and friends have sat for years.
Miller considered the festival’s theme, “We’re All In This Together.”
“The best part of living in Wenatchee is the sense of community," she said. "People have jobs and volunteer. You can know people all your life and have togetherness. It’s definitely the answer instead of division.”
Erica Wilson said the theme meant, “Coming back to what we used to love and do.”
She said her daughter, Harper, 5, was “a COVID baby."
"We didn’t mess with venturing out,” she said. It was Harper’s first parade, but Wilson saw it “many, many times” and enjoyed the horses, princess floats and rodeo queens.
Some sat in pairs of two and some were in groups of 10-20 people. Engaged couple Jonathan Santana and Yomara Rivera were born and raised in Quincy and came to the parade every year to enjoy the marching bands, they said, plus Rivera's niece danced with Ballet Sol Y Luna.
Denise McCarver of Chelan spread a quilt and blankets on a corner for her family, including sister, daughter, grandkids and some friends. Her 4-year-old nephew liked to see the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department’s fire truck.
Sitting close to the Plaza Super Jet, Sadie Ferrel said she returned every year, and this time to see her grandson Parker, 8, in the run before the parade. She said she works at McGlinns Public House and likes “the horses that do the dance."
"They’re so well trained it’s impressive,” she said, speaking of the Cuadra Nayarit Dancing Horses.
A group of 20 sat near the Columbia Valley Community Health WIC building, where Rosaura Gutierez is WIC supervisor. She and husband Miguel Romero said their grandkids were amazed at the Classy Chassis Parade and Car Show. The 9-month-old dances to music. The 2-year-old likes “everything” and the 13-year-old loves horses.
“At the parade, we are one thing, together. We are all in it, even if not in the parade, as a viewer, too," Gutierez said of the theme, "We're All In This Together."
