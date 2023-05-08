230506-newslocal-abgrandparade 08.jpg
Workers with the Washington State Fair float try to figure out how to get a horse head to fit Danielle Hill's head correctly before the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Grand Parade Saturday, May 6, 2023. From left are Sean Scanlan, Dave Abicht, and Hill. They determined if she wore a cap it would keep the head from slipping down.

 World photo/Don Seabrook
230506-newslocal-abgrandparade 01.jpg
It's an impromptu dance party as royalty gather before the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Grand Parade to show off their moves at Triangle Park Saturday, May 6, 2023. Music of "Y.M.C.A." was blaring from a nearby float. That's Cashmere Princess Naomi Valle taking center court. For more photograph of the parade, go to wenatcheeworld.com.

WENATCHEE — Spectators — mostly seated in camp chairs along Orondo Avenue and Wenatchee Avenue — stood to attention at the beginning of the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Grand Parade, led by the American Legion Post 10 bearing American flags.

At the Saturday parade, another American flag was proudly displayed near the south side of Memorial Park by Scott Woods, a cancer survivor. The flag had covered the casket of his father, a Marine veteran.

230506-newslocal-abgrandparade 02.jpg
The first float in the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Grand Parade Saturday, May 6, 2023 is the host float, with from left, Princess Dylan Schmitten, Queen Scarlette Cron, and Princess Natalie Pearson.
230506-newslocal-abgrandparade 03.jpg
Karen Griggs, president of the Capital Lakefair Festival, rushes to accept the plaque for grand sweepstakes float at the beginning of the parade route of the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Grand Parade Saturday, May 6, 2023.
230506-newslocal-abgrandparade 04.jpg
It's a frantic start for the youngest division of the Apple Blossom Run, as the starters manning the flags try to get out of their way. The annual run starts at the top of Orondo Avenue and ends at Wenatchee Riverfront Park.
230506-newslocal-abgrandparade 05.jpg
Parade spectators can be seen in the reflection of Ashton Dalion's sousaphone while he plays in the Mariner High School Marching Band. The Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Grand Parade was Saturday, May 6, 2023.
230506-newslocal-abgrandparade 05.jpg
230506-newslocal-abgrandparade 06.jpg
High-stepping, dancing horses made up the large equestrian group at the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Grand Parade Saturday, May 6, 2023.
230506-newslocal-abgrandparade 07.jpg
Riding their float of garbage collected along the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Grand Parade are, from left, Addy Caouette, 8, and Nani Daraseng, 8. The group called Love the Valley from Awaken Church was the last entry in the parade Saturday, May 6, 2023, and collected trash from people.


Don Seabrook: (509)661-5225

seabrook@wenatcheeworld.com

