WENATCHEE — Pybus Public Market canceled YWCA's Drag Queen Story Hour for children Thursday after receiving threats "to our facility, staff and tenants," according to the market's general manager.
The market's "Board of Directors felt that Pybus would be ill-equipped to keep the Pybus staff, tenants, and participants safe," general manager Pybus’ General Manager Travis Hornby said in a statement released Friday.
As of Friday, the story hour was slated for 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the YWCA, 212 First St., Wenatchee.
YWCA staff also received messages, mostly against the event and some threatening, said executive director Rachel Todd.
Wenatchee police Capt. Brian Chance said Friday the department was not contacted by Pybus staff regarding the safety of the event, nor were any threats reported by Pybus to police.
Without any formal complaints, the department is unlikely to investigate Pybus claims. “We haven’t received any calls so there’s nothing for us to look into at this point,” Chance said.
The story hour was planned for Saturday morning at Pybus and was to include drag queens in costumes reading stories to children.
Since the Pybus board's decision, hundreds of posts voicing strong opinions, for and against the event, have been made on several social media platforms.
Hornby wrote in a statement he wanted to clarify Pybus’ mission of enhancing “the quality of life in the greater Wenatchee Valley.” Hornby is also District 4 Wenatchee City Council member, and president of Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance.
“Pybus’ mission includes providing a safe place for our community members, including LGBTQIA2S+ individuals to gather,” the statement read. “These past few days have tested our mission and we understand that there is division in our community regarding the YWCA Drag Queen Story Time. One of our purposes is to support nonprofits, like the YWCA, by providing space for them to gather and host events.
“The YWCA contacted Pybus for what we call a ‘day table’ for this event, which was approved, along with many other day tables. Pybus was not a sponsor of the event. Wednesday night and into Thursday, Pybus and its tenants were inundated with calls, emails, Google reviews, and Facebook reviews and messages attacking Pybus and its tenants for the YWCA’s use of Pybus as a place to hold this event. Some of these messages were of cordial concern and others were threatening in nature.
“After speaking with tenants, the YWCA, and members of our community who were supportive of the event and unsupportive of the event, the Board of Directors felt that Pybus would be ill-equipped to keep the Pybus staff, tenants, and participants safe.
“We condemn the threats that were made to our facility, staff and tenants,” it continued. “We never seek to alienate members of this beautiful and diverse community, including those who identify as LGBTQIA2S+. Pybus is committed to transparency and maintaining the trust and confidence of our community. We ask for the community’s patience and understanding as we seek our mission in the context of these recent events.”
A video on the YWCA’s social media page Thursday showed Todd explaining why the YWCA has drag queen events: bit.ly/ywcastory.
She declined to comment Friday on Pybus’ decision other than she learned of it Thursday.
Saturday night will be the sixth time the YWCA has had a drag show, she said, but this year YWCA leaders wanted to have a series of drag events leading up to it, including the story hour.
LGBTQIA+ events aren’t new to the valley, she said. Besides the YWCA’s events, a Pride Festival happens annually, with the exception of taking a couple years off due to the pandemic.
Todd said one reason for those events is to help make everyone feel safer in the Wenatchee Valley, regardless of their identity, which “isn’t controversial.”
Additionally, the YWCA has had events geared for older children, she said, but not a lot for the younger ones.
“We want to provide a space for young folks who have questions about it (drag),” she said.
But the event also is just about storytime and promoting literacy for children, she said, with drag queens often in elaborate, expensive costumes.
“It’s not a drag performance,” she said, and she encouraged guardians not to allow their children at a drag show Saturday night, as it is for adults.
The YMCA selected library books for this year’s event, she said, which included stories about “how to treat each others well” and “acceptance.”
“Words have power,” she said. “It’s (story hour) not teaching how to be transgender… or sending subliminal messaging. It’s all scenes of kindness.”
She pointed to the national nonprofit, Drag Story Hour, dragstoryhour.org, established in 2015 as an example of what the story hour could look like.
She also said the YWCA was getting “a lot of backlash” surrounding drag events this year, particularly about the story hour. That included hundreds of calls and emails throughout Thursday to staff, some of which were threatening to staff members, and calling them pedophiles — not just directed toward the YWCA.
“If this is the type of reaction we’re getting, we know that this is a sliver of what the LGBTQIA+ community is getting on the daily,” she said.
Some community members have shown their disagreement with LGBTQIA+ things.
In 2020, Little Red’s Espresso & Bakery hung a Pride flag at a table in its courtyard in support of the first Wenatchee Pride & NCW BLM Action Council march. The flag was set on fire overnight. The suspect, caught on video surveillance footage, wasn’t caught, but Little Red’s hung two more flags in its place. The story can be found here: bit.ly/flagonfire.
Other smatterings of anti-LGBTQIA+ activities have occurred. However, Todd said people protesting pride or drag events were the minority in the valley. Some clung to a video circulating on social media of a drag queen who said children shouldn’t go to drag story times, she added, but the drag queen in the video depicted one opinion.
The North Central Washington Equity Alliance on Friday issued a release supporting the Drag Queen Story Hour. The alliance “focuses on community-based education, advocacy, and reconciliation in the diverse, predominantly rural communities of NCW,” according to its website.
“The Drag Queen Story Hour features regional drag queens reading stories to children. That is all. While the program was created by San Francisco resident Michelle Tea, members from a local chapter will be reading,” the release stated in part.
“The Drag Queen Story Hour is an opportunity for LGBTQIA+ community members to see themselves reflected in our culture and institutions. It is wrong to suggest an adult reading a children’s story is dangerous or inappropriate based on the clothing or makeup applied,” the release also stated.
Clothing store Wenatchi Wear issued a statement on social media:
“In light of recent unfortunate events, Wenatchi Wear will not be selling merchandise at Pybus Market. We are reminded of the discriminatory events that transpired in 2020, the unfair treatment we received from the past Pybus Executive Director and lack of positive progress or support from the Board of Directors,” it stated in part.
“The best thing you can do is write a letter to the board, write a review on their social media, (and) most importantly support local (businesses),” it also stated.
Pybus Market board member and charitable foundation member Josh Tarr showed his viewpoint by announcing on social media he was resigning from those positions after nearly six years.
“Although my 2-3 year terms as a board member were almost at an end, I could not in good faith and conscience be a part of a group that places what I personally consider to be ignorance and hatred above love and acceptance,” it stated. “A friend said it best today: ‘This says a lot about our community. And not in a good way.’ I am so sad, but hope we find the grace and kindness to overcome this attitude some day.”
World staff writer Pete O'Cain contributed to this article.