LEAVENWORTH — A wind-driven brush fire is burning off Icicle Road south of Leavenworth.
The fire was burning up a steep slope away from structures Sunday evening, Chelan County Fire District 3 PIO Annie Schmidt said.
It's being called the Alpenhof Fire and is located west of Wedge View Lane, near the cross of Icicle Road and Prowell Street, Schmidt said. It was reported just before 3 p.m. Sunday and at 5 p.m. was estimated at three acres.
Around 50 fire personnel and one Department of Natural Resources helicopter were working the fire Sunday. All were expected to be pulled off the fire for the night due to the hazardous terrain, Schmidt said.
Local DNR and the Forest Service crews are expected to take command Sunday night or Monday morning, she said.
The fire's cause is still under investigation, Schmidt said.
"This fire is a good indication that even though we are early in the season, we can still have fire growth, especially with the winds we are experiencing,” she said. “We just want to take this time to be really vigilant with any activity that can cause sparks.”
This is a developing story and will be updated.