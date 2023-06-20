WENATCHEE — Three people were arrested Saturday after a drive-by shooting in the Cashmere and Wenatchee areas. No one was injured.
Wenatchee police responded to a call of a weapons violation in the Kittitas Street and Idaho Street area in Wenatchee where witnesses heard four or five shots being discharged, according to documents filed in Chelan County Superior Court. Some witnesses saw a tan Chevrolet SUV fleeing the area.
Alexander Naranjo, 22, Jesus Torres-Lucatero, 22, and an unnamed minor were arrested after police say Naranjo discharged his weapon from the vehicle twice on Saturday.
The three suspects were arrested Saturday near Okanogan and Orondo avenues after they returned near to the area of the scene of the shooting.
Police say Torres-Lucatero was the driver and was intoxicated while driving. He was arrested on suspicion of drive-by shooting and driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Torres-Lucatero told police that Naranjo shot one of two guns in the vehicle, a Glock .380, out of the window three to four times near the city of Cashmere's city limit sign but was not pointing the gun at anyone or at any building, according to court documents.
Police believe Naranjo shot the gun again in the area of Idaho Street and Yakima Avenue in Wenatchee approximately four more times. That time, Naranjo pointed the gun in the direction of houses but not directly at any person, Torres-Lucatero told police, according to court documents.
Naranjo was arrested on suspicion of drive-by shooting Saturday. In an interview with police, Naranjo denied shooting a gun from the vehicle.
The third person was also arrested and booked into the Chelan County Juvenile Detention Center.
Naranjo and Torres-Lucatero are scheduled to preliminary appearances in Superior Court Tuesday.
Torres-Lucatero was previously charged with second-degree murder in the death of Gustavo Urbina-Sotelo, a 22-year-old Cashmere resident.
Chelan County prosecutors dismissed the charge after they determined that Torres-Lucatero was "legally justified in using deadly force against" Urbina-Sotelo, according to court documents.
Investigators believe Torres-Lucatero killed Urbina-Sotelo to stop him from beating his brother, Guillermo Torres-Lucatero, with a baseball bat during a late-night brawl Sept. 23 in the parking lot of Cashmere Valley Bank on Aplets Way, according to court documents.
