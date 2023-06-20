Wenatchee Police Department

Wenatchee Police Department headquarters in Wenatchee.

 Google Maps

WENATCHEE — Three people were arrested Saturday after a drive-by shooting in the Cashmere and Wenatchee areas. No one was injured.

Wenatchee police responded to a call of a weapons violation in the Kittitas Street and Idaho Street area in Wenatchee where witnesses heard four or five shots being discharged, according to documents filed in Chelan County Superior Court. Some witnesses saw a tan Chevrolet SUV fleeing the area.



