WENATCHEE — Three teens were arrested this week in connection with a drive-by shooting Saturday in Wenatchee that left one man with a gunshot wound to the arm.
Wenatchee police believe at least two people inside a white Honda Accord fired at a rival gang member around 7 p.m. outside a home on the 1600 block of South Mission Street, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Wednesday in Chelan County Superior Court.
The suspected driver was arrested Monday and two suspected shooters were arrested Tuesday.
One witness reported to police a male in the front passenger seat fired shots and another witness reported a male fired from the rear driver side seat, the affidavit said.
The victim, a 32-year-old man, was transported to Central Washington Hospital by his girlfriend.
The driver of the Honda, a 17-year-old boy, was arrested Monday on suspicion of first-degree assault and drive-by shooting. He was released on personal recognizance Tuesday after a preliminary hearing in Superior Court.
Two suspected shooters, 18-year-old Octavio M. Medina-Cuevas, and a 16-year-old boy were arrested Tuesday. Medina-Cuevas was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault and drive-by shooting. The 16-year-old boy, too young to legally possess a firearm, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault, drive-by shooting and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
They’re set to make preliminary appearances Wednesday in Superior Court.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone