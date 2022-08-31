Purchase Access

WENATCHEE — Three teens were arrested this week in connection with a drive-by shooting Saturday in Wenatchee that left one man with a gunshot wound to the arm.

Wenatchee police believe at least two people inside a white Honda Accord fired at a rival gang member around 7 p.m. outside a home on the 1600 block of South Mission Street, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Wednesday in Chelan County Superior Court.



Reporter

Pete O'Cain is a graduate of Central Washington University, served in the Marines Corps and covers public safety in Chelan and Douglas counties. He also leads The Wenatchee World's wildfire coverage.

