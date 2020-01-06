Updated, 6:15 p.m. Monday:
ENTIAT — Three people were hospitalized with "potentially serious" injuries after the Ford Explorer they rode in collided with a Chelan County Sheriff's Office patrol car Monday.
A Ford Explorer driven by Kristie Ramsvig, 66, of Manson was southbound when it lost control at milepost 219, two miles north of Entiat, and collided with a northbound patrol car driven by Chelan County Sheriff's Deputy Nigel Hunter, according to Washington State Patrol.
Ramsvig and two 14-year-old girls were transported to Central Washington Hospital. The hospital at 4:20 p.m. reported Ramsvig was in satisfactory condition.
The girls' conditions were not released due to hospital policy regarding patients under 18 years old. In a news release, the Chelan County Sheriff's Office described their injuries as potentially serious.
Hunter, Ramsvig and the girls were wearing seat belts.
The deputy was treated and released with minor injuries, the release said.
Washington State Patrol is investigating the collision. A collision technical specialist is on scene due to the high profile nature of the collision, said Trooper John Bryant.
"We take our time with these types of investigations," Bryant said.
Weather and road conditions may have been a factor, the release said. The highway was reported open about 11:40 a.m.