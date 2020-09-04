ORONDO — Three people were injured Friday in a crash near Orondo.
A 2012 Lincoln MKZ was southbound on Highway 97 when it failed to stop after two vehicles ahead of it stopped for a car turning left at Brays Landing, the State Patrol said in a news release.
The Lincoln struck a guardrail, missed a stopped Ford F-150, and then hit a semi truck trailer ahead of the F-150.
The driver of the Lincoln, 57-year-old Tammra Bailiff of Cashmere, along with two passengers — a 2-year-old girl and a 3-year-old — were injured and transported to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee, according to State Patrol.
Their conditions were not immediately available Thursday afternoon.
The collision was reported at 10:58 a.m. Both lanes were blocked for about an hour.
Bailiff was cited for following too closely.