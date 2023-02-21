LEAVENWORTH — Three climbers were killed Sunday afternoon in a snow slide near Colchuck Lake.

A group of six were climbing the northeast couloir of Colchuck Peak when snow gave way and caused four people to slide a few hundred feet, according to Sgt. Jason Reinfeld with the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.



