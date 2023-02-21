LEAVENWORTH — Three climbers were killed Sunday afternoon in a snow slide near Colchuck Lake.
A group of six were climbing the northeast couloir of Colchuck Peak when snow gave way and caused four people to slide a few hundred feet, according to Sgt. Jason Reinfeld with the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
Two people were killed in the initial slide and a third later died of severe injuries, Reinfeld said.
Another climber was injured, but declined medical assistance, and two others were uninjured.
Colchuck Peak is located in The Enchantments and is part of the Alpine Lakes Wilderness about 10 miles southwest of Leavenworth
Killed in the slide were a 53-year-old Connecticut man, a 60-year-old New York woman and a 66-year-old man from New Jersey. Their names have not been released.
The survivors returned to their basecamp near Colchuck Lake. A seventh member of the group, who did not participate in the climb, called for help, Reinfeld said. Rescuers helped the survivors hike out of the area.
One deceased climber has been located, but two were buried in two or three subsequent slides and have not been found.
Conditions on the mountain are currently too dangerous to attempt to recover the bodies, Reinfeld said, noting that there are wind gusts of 60 mph on Tuesday. Rescuers are expected to return to the area Wednesday morning to assess the the site.
The climbers were part of a climbing club or team from New York, Reinfeld said.
