OLYMPIA — Three NCW organizations were awarded $668,000 by the state to help improve fire resilience.
The state Department of Natural Resources granted funds to the Chumstick Wildfire Stewardship Coalition, North Central Washington Forest Health Collaborative and the Stemilt Partnership, the DNR said in a news release.
“These local organizations, as well as our federal, tribal and industry partners, are instrumental in our all-lands forest health strategy, which allows us to work together across property lines and restore forests on a landscape scale,” said DNR Commissioner Hilary Franz.
Funds from the All Lands Restoration Grant Program are to be used to help forest health, such as thinning overly dense forests. Funds from the Building Forest Partnerships Grant Program are to be used for outreach activities, like pubic meetings, field trips and website development.
The funding allocations are:
- Chumstick Wildfire Stewardship Coalition in Leavenworth: $193,743 in All Lands Restoration funding and $40,000 in Building Forest Partnerships funding.
- North Central Washington Forest Health Collaborative: $194,627 in All Lands Forest Restoration funding and $40,000 in Building Forest Partnerships funding
- Stemilt Partnership: $171,947 in All Lands Forest Restoration funding and $27,786 in Building Forest Partnerships funding.