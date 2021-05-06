WENATCHEE — A three-vehicle collision at a street entrance to Safeway in Wenatchee blocked traffic for an hour Thursday.
A 2004 GMC Sierra was struck by a car and flipped onto its side about 1:26 p.m. outside the grocery store on North Miller Street, said Capt. Edgar Reinfeld with the Wenatchee Police Department.
Also involved in the crash were a 2005 Subaru Impreza and a 2019 Honda Civic. It wasn’t immediately clear from investigation materials which vehicle hit the pickup, Reinfeld said.
All three vehicles were towed from the scene but no one suffered serious injuries, he added.