WENATCHEE — Thursday evening’s interview lineup has been announced for the seven finalists in the running for two open Wenatchee School Board seats.
The interviews, about 20 minutes each with 5 minutes of transition time, will take place in the district office, 235 Sunset Ave. starting at 5 p.m.
The order was selected at random, said Diana Haglund, the district spokeswoman.
Here is the schedule:
5 p.m.: Julie Norton
5:25 p.m.: Talia Barajas-Gonzalez
5:50 p.m.: Maria Iñiguez
6:15 p.m.: Carlos Guillen
6:40 p.m.: Edgar Salamanca
7:05 p.m.: Karina Vega-Villa
7:30 p.m.: Michael Poirier
The seven candidates were chosen Monday from 14 applications.
The interviews, which will be conducted by the three current board members, are open to the public and will be livestreamed (wenatcheeschools.org/board/live-school-board-meetings), but public comment will not be taken as part of the process. Comments can be submitted ahead of time via email to school_board@wenatcheeschools.org.
Immediately following the interviews, Board members Laura Jaecks, Michele Sandberg and Martin Barron will adjourn into a closed session to evaluate candidate qualifications, a process expected to take about an hour. The board will then reconvene in open session to decide on the two candidates they would like to appoint.
The two new board appointees will be sworn in at Tuesday’s regular meeting.
For information, go to wenatcheeschools.org.