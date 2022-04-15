220414-newslocal-weather 01.jpg
Broken trees lay on cars and Pioneer Drive in Wenatchee early Thursday morning. Wet snow clung to trees and power lines causing problems for road and utility crews in the Wenatchee Valley.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

WENATCHEE — In the last 87 years, the National Weather Service has recorded a little more than a dusting of snow for April in Wenatchee. And then this week happened.

Wednesday alone set a new record for snow accumulation in April.

The Weather Service has two stations in the city of Wenatchee where it tracks “official” temperatures and measurements: one at the water plant along the Columbia River and another near John Newbery Elementary School.

In April 1935, the water plant recorded a record month of snowfall: 0.5 inches, according to meteorologist Miranda Cote. Its counterpart uphill, called the experimental station, has never recorded more than a tenth of an inch in April.

Both monthly records were obliterated Thursday.

The water plant reported 3.6 inches through 7 a.m. and the experimental station recorded 10.4 inches through 10 a.m., Cote said. The monitoring stations are separated in elevation by about 175 feet.

Combined with snowfall Wednesday, the new April record at the water plant is 5.4 inches and 13.1 inches at the experimental station, according to Cote.

As for the previously daily records for April 14? Zero inches at both stations.

Not to be outdone, Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort on Thursday reported receiving four feet of snow in four days. In a Facebook post, it called the snowstorm “one of the biggest ever to hit Mission Ridge.”

With the added snow, Mission Ridge announced it will open its slopes Saturday, April 23-24 and April 30.



