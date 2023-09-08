WENATCHEE — A little over 100 days remain in Frank Kuntz's last term as mayor for the city of Wenatchee. He's got some work left to do — one more city budget to go — but largely feels satisfied with how he's leaving things in the city.
"It's been an honor and a privilege to do this job for 12 years," he said. "I appreciate that I got elected three times to do it. Hopefully, I've left (the city) better than I found it."
Kuntz spoke to The Wenatchee World on Wednesday with 117 days to go as mayor. Kuntz's term officially ends on Dec. 31, but the new mayor will be sworn a couple days before, "whoever that is," he said.
Bryan Campbell and Mike Poirier are the two candidates for mayor heading into this year's general election in November.
Kuntz said that with a new mayor coming in his staff and department heads have a "heightened sense of what's going on."
"There's going to be a new leader for the city, and I think that heightens the stress around this office a little bit," he said. "People don't know who the next mayor is going to be. What does that gonna look like for them? How does that all interact?"
But until then, "there's still a few things to do," Kuntz said. The upcoming city budget, hss last, will be "fairly vanilla," which is meant to make the transition to the new mayor easier.
Every new mayor inherits the previous mayor's city budget, but when Kuntz inherited his predecessor's, the Town Toyota Center's financial woes were gripping every facet of his first term.
Kuntz said the center's financial problems needed to be solved before anything else. His first campaign platform, in part, was based on addressing those issues because the recently built center had yet to be profitable.
Kuntz said the city had to go through so much — getting an arena sales tax passed and cutting expenses in his own budget — to get to a balanced budget, something he was definitely not going without.
"I don't want to leave that for the next person," Kuntz said. "There'll be a balanced budget. I think it would be relatively easy for the next mayor to be able to sort of monitor and handle and understand and feel like there's not any major changes that need to be made."
But for the last year and a half, the city has concentrated on the Confluence Parkway project, his last big project while mayor. Funding for the project, or its reimbursement, has all been accounted for.
And while the design phase for the project hasn't begun, Kuntz feels good about departing. If the funds weren't secured for the project, he might have stuck around given that the need was "great enough."
But no, Kuntz said that people can stay in a position like mayor for too long.
"Time for another set of eyes," he said. "I might have looked at this differently if I didn't have the other job."
Kuntz is a certified public accountant and has worked as one throughout his years in office. Accounting was his first passion and a job he began at 25.
But after 12 years with two jobs, Kuntz said it'll take a while to slow down his brain as it's always racing.
"When you leave the house you're on," he said. "And you can't turn it off until you get home. Every other place you go during the day, you're the mayor. Whatever that is. You're still the mayor. It took a while to accept that. I'm looking forward to not having that. Where I can just go do what I want to do and not have to be the mayor."
As for the future of the city, he is concerned about future growth being stifled by the counties. The latest annexation that went through the Chelan County Boundary Review Board was approved in August 2022. But Kuntz said there's been a couple small annexations that have been rejected in the past.
He also said East Wenatchee has a similar problem.
An interlocal agreement to annex four regions of property located in Douglas County was rejected by county commissioners in May 2022. Mayor Jerrilea Crawford said at the time she felt commissioners dragged out the year-long negations only to reject it at the last second.
"They need to do some cool stuff in their downtown, and they need to do things in urban areas should do," he said. "And that worries me, that, in essence, both of the counties have said 'no more city growth.' That hurts the city long term."
He added that the doesn't want to waste his staff's time by proposing new annexations because he's concerned they'd be cut down by county commissioners or the review board.
Kuntz lamented being unable to annex the pockets of the county that are completely enclosed by the city's borders, but said they would be a "nice to have," rather than a "have to have."
After 12 years, Kuntz said there aren't too many "have to haves" left.
He believes the city's homelessness problem grew worse during his tenure and he would've like to have done more.
"The fentanyl issues, the mental health issues and all of those sorts of things," he said. "I wish there was more that we could do. I wish there was a 'magic thing' to do. I would have done it yesterday."