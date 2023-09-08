WENATCHEE — A little over 100 days remain in Frank Kuntz's last term as mayor for the city of Wenatchee. He's got some work left to do — one more city budget to go — but largely feels satisfied with how he's leaving things in the city.

"It's been an honor and a privilege to do this job for 12 years," he said. "I appreciate that I got elected three times to do it. Hopefully, I've left (the city) better than I found it."

KuntzFrank.jpg

Frank Kuntz

Wenatchee mayor


