WENATCHEE — Short-term rental operators have until New Year's Eve to apply and have their units grandfathered into Chelan County's new regulations.
The application period opened in late September and after about two months the county has about 215 applications processed. Officials believe there are more than 1,000 existing rentals.
And at this rate, some existing short-term rental operators will not be able to meet the deadline and have to apply as a new short-term rental, according to Kirsten Ryles, the county's short-term rental manager.
New short-term rentals are subject to short-term rental caps which dictate that only 6% of the total housing stock in residential zones can be short-term rentals. The only exception to this rule is a 9% cap in the Manson Urban Growth Area.
Applications for new short-term rentals will not be approved until the number of rentals drop below the cap.
The county will accept applications for new short-term rentals starting on Tuesday and through July 29, 2022.
Ryles said in a news release that any applications for existing short-term rentals coming in the week of Dec. 27 and that are incomplete, unpaid or contain a major issue will be returned.Applications submitted in mid-December give enough time for the county to check over the application, she said.

One recurring issue, however, is the number of short-term rentals that were operating without the appropriate building permits, said Jim Brown, Chelan County Community Development director, in a news release.
Brown estimated that one in four applications the county has a serious issue with its permits.
"The dwelling was never permitted in the first place or there are too many dwellings on the lot," Brown said in the news release. "This is the most time-consuming issue in my office right now, and it tells me we have a lot of illegally operating vacation rentals out there."
Starting on Jan. 1, Chelan County Code enforcement will begin visiting short-term rentals that have not applied as an existing short-term rental.
Short-term rental owners can be fined $750 a day if they attempt to rent without a permit.
Find more information on the application process and other information, go to wwrld.us/str.
