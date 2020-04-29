With spring in full season and social distancing currently the new normal, many of us are outside in our garden areas getting ready for adding variety to our landscapes.
With an increased interest in integrating native plants, an important consideration is where to get the plants. Do I go out into the hills and collect those I see in bloom? Are local nurseries a reliable source? How do I know plants are truly native to our area? This article addresses these questions.
Although tempting to do so, harvesting plants in the wild is not recommended. First, removal of even individual plants can lead to overharvesting because of the cumulative effects of many people doing so. Second, generally the success rate of re-planting is low. Third, you can unknowingly introduce weeds, disease and unwelcome insects that “hitchhike” on the plant or in the soil. Fourth, plants in the wild are on private or government property and permission is needed to remove plants.
One option, if you have permission from the landowner, is to harvest seeds for propagation. Different plants have different requirements for successful seed propagation, and success rates vary based on the plant, as well as the propagator’s experience. Therefore, it’s not often a viable alternative.
A second option is what’s known as native plant salvaging. Some landowners who have plans to develop their property that will result in destroying native plants will permit individuals to go onto their property and harvest the plants before construction. Although this solves the problem of overharvesting, it doesn’t address the issues of low success rate or unwanted hitchhikers.
A much more reliable option is to buy native plants from local nurseries.
As landscaping with native plants becomes more popular, there are some important questions to ask. First, ask whether the plants were propagated in a nursery. Not only will you avoid the issues associated with propagating from plants harvested in the wild, but the plants will be healthier and you will have a greater replanting success rate. Second, ask if the plants will grow well in your particular garden’s environment by checking on characteristics such as light and moisture requirements. Get the full scientific name for the plants you like and research that they indeed are species native to the area.
Consider choosing a nursery that specializes in propagating and selling local species of native plants. Not only are you more likely to be buying plants grown by an experienced plant propagator from seeds harvested in your area, but also you will have a knowledgeable source to provide advice on what might work best for your garden and how to plant and maintain them.
Many people like to sow wildflower seeds in their gardens from seed packets they find in stores and nurseries. Most seed packets are a mix of different wildflower species. Before buying and sowing the seeds, confirm that the seeds are truly local species. If you can’t tell from reading the information on the packet, resist purchasing them as native plants from other regions can be noxious weeds in our area.
The Washington Invasive Species Council has a wildflower mix for eastern Washington. You can find it at nwcb.wa.gov/bee-u-tify.
It’s a beautiful morning at my house. I have a native plant garden that needs tending, including setting up my watering system. It’s time to take myself outside and spend some time with them. I hope you are out enjoying your garden work as well.
A WSU Master Gardeners of Chelan County column appears weekly in The Wenatchee World. Casey Leigh is one of four columnists featured. To learn more, visit wwrld.us/cdmg or call 667-6540.