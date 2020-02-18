LEAVENWORTH — For the first time in 60 years, John H. Osborn Elementary School has no obvious purpose — for the most part.
The building now sits empty, with the exception of some storage, said Cascade School District Superintendent Tracey Beckendorf-Edou.
Gone are the hushed voices of children walking down colorful bulletin-board-lined hallways to the library, less hushed voices on the playground and the smell of sloppy Joes from the cafeteria.
Osborn technically was replaced in 2018 with the completion of Alpine Lakes Elementary School, a new school on property off Pine Street. Last school year, it was transformed into the temporary home for Peshastin-Dryden Elementary School students and teachers while their building was revamped.
Now, Osborn, and the property it sits on, are about to enter a new phase. Maybe.
The Cascade School Board on Monday is inviting public comment on its proposal to sell the property, which includes the building at 225 Central Ave. and the open space behind it, about 2.5 acres total. The proposed sale does not include the adjacent school district administration office at 330 Evans, or the new tennis courts.
“The board will review the evidence offered and determine whether or not the sale of the property is in the best interest of the district and conclude whether or not sell the property,” Beckendorf-Edou said.
If the district opts to sell the property, which requires it to first be declared surplus to the district’s needs, the city of Leavenworth has the first right of refusal on the option to purchase it, from an agreement made before the district embarked on its construction projects. The “memorandum of understanding” between the two public agencies has been updated over the years to meet construction timelines and settle accounts on the shared costs of the skate park that had to be relocated in 2016 to make way for the new high school building.
The deal was for the school district to pay up to $100,000 toward the construction costs of the new skate park, which has since been built in Enchantment Park, by taking that amount off the purchase price of the Osborn property if the city purchases it. If the district decides not to sell it or the city decides not to purchase it, the district will pay its share from some other source.
"The property could be sold in another manner," Beckendorf-Edou said. "The board would consider its next step after the city is given time to exercise its option. At that point, the board wouldn’t theoretically have to sell the property."
According to the agreement, updated in November, the school district has until June 30 to surplus the property and the city has until Sept. 30 to examine the surplus property, exercise its option and proceed to close the deal. If those things don’t happen, the district has until Oct. 31 to pay the city what it owes for the skate park.
At the upcoming public hearing, the only question being addressed is whether the property should be sold, Beckendorf-Edou said.
“The purpose of this hearing is not to establish how the city of Leavenworth should use the property if they purchase it,” she said. “The city of Leavenworth will have their own processes that they go through to determine how the property should be used in the event that they purchase it.”
The hearing starts at 5:30 p.m. at Cascade High School, 10190 Chumstick Highway. The regular board meeting follows the hearing. For information, go to cascadesd.org.