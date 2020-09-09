OKANOGAN — A 1-year-old boy has died and his parents were flown to Harborview Medical Center after suffering burns while fleeing the Cold Springs Fire on Tuesday.
Jacob Hyland, 31, of Renton, and Jamie Hyland, 26, of Renton, were leaving their property in the Cameron Lake and Paxton Canyon roads area as the fire closed in, according to an Okanogan County Sheriff’s Department news release Wednesday afternoon.
Jacob and Jamie were found burned and their 1-year-old child was dead, according to the news release. Jacob and Jamie were flown to Harborview Medical Center were they are still in critical condition as of Thursday morning and being cared for by burn specialists, said Susan Gregg, a Harborview spokesperson.
On Tuesday, people went to locate the family and found their burnt vehicle.
Okanogan County Search and Rescue personnel began looking for the family and on Wednesday at 9:56 a.m. all three were located by a state Department of Natural Resource boat along a bank of the Columbia River, according to the news release and Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley.
The cause of the Cold Springs Fire is under investigation, according to the news release.
A GoFundMe account, wwrld.us/3bMtmwn, has been setup for the family. It has accumulated more than $90,000 in 21 hours.