TONASKET — A Tonasket man was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder Saturday following an alleged assault and death of a fellow Tonasket man.
First responders at 5:39 p.m. received a report that a man had been assaulted and was covered in blood, according to a Sunday press release from the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office.
Medics arrived and determined that the 57-year-old man was deceased, according to the release. Authorities are notifying next of kin and have not identified the man.
The exact manner of his death is still under investigation, Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley said in an interview Sunday. An autopsy is expected in the next few days.
Other residents were able to provide a “minor description” of the assailant, Hawley said.
The description matched a Tonasket man, Antonio Mateo, 34, who had allegedly threatened people in the area before, Hawley said.
Authorities located Mateo around 9:53 p.m. in Loomis, Hawley said. He was arrested and booked into Okanogan County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office at (509) 422-7232 and request to speak with detectives.