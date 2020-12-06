OROVILLE — Okanogan County authorities have recovered the body of a 28-year-old Tonasket man in Oroville.
Reinaldo “Alex” Beltran was found Friday afternoon in a swampy area in the east side of Oroville, the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday in a news release.
Beltran was reported missing Wednesday and was last seen Nov. 24 at a home in Oroville, the sheriff’s office said.
The cause of death is under investigation. Anyone with information regarding his death is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 422-7200.