WENATCHEE — Ten of 34 applicants are left in the running to occupy five new Chelan-Douglas Health District Board of Health seats that must be filled by the first of July.
A health board subcommittee met Friday to whittle down the list of applicants and then make recommendations to the county commissioners, Chelan County Commissioner Kevin Overbay said at Monday's board of health meeting.
The names of the 10 were not made public.
According to Overbay, in addition to himself, the members of the subcommittee were:
- Marc Straub, Douglas County commissioner
- Jill Thompson, Waterville mayor
- Jerrilea Crawford, East Wenatchee mayor
- Luke Davies, Chelan-Douglas Health District administrator
"We went through and I will tell you, it was not an easy process to select individuals to forward to the boards of county commissions, but after some time, we were able to pare down the 34 applicants to 10 applicants that we will be forwarding to the two boards of commissions," Overbay said.
The next step is for the commissioners of Chelan and Douglas counties to put together a joint meeting and put the five available seats up to a majority vote, Overbay said. At least two commissioners from each county have to agree on the final decision.
"It was wonderful that we have such a dedicated group of people who step forward and are willing to volunteer and serve on this board," Thompson said. "The names that we put forward for the two sets of commissioners to decide on — any of them would be a wonderful addition to this to this group."
The new state law that was passed last year requires that the number of elected officials on the board equal the number of non-elected members and that county commissioners make the final selection.
The new members need to also be chosen from three categories. The five spots will be filled by non-elected representatives from the following categories:
- Health care providers, including practicing doctors, dentists, nurses and epidemiologists.
- Consumers of public health who have faced significant health inequities. This category cannot include elected officials or those who have a financial interest in any health agency.
- Community stakeholders like community nonprofits working with underrepresented communities and the business community.
Overbay said they would ultimately pick two applicants from the health care provider category, another two from the community stakeholder category and one applicant from the consumer of public health.
Overbay also said that during the meeting on Friday the subcommittee that some of the applicants qualified under multiple categories.
Overbay said the goal is to make the decision sometime in the first quarter of this year.
Candidates for the five available board of health seats applied by Jan. 10. The Chelan-Douglas Health District received 34 applications for the available seats which includes several doctors, nurses and lawyers.
Applicants in the public health care provider category include:
- Dr. Bindu Nayak, Confluence Health endocrinologist and co-chair of the Confluence Health Equity, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council
- John Blade, occupational therapist at Central Washington Hospital
- Bryan Cadena, Columbia Valley Community Health clinical outreach coordinator
- Kimberly Collier, nursing director in the inpatient service line of Central Washington Hospital
- Dr. Francis Collins, dentist, physician and dental anesthesiologist
- John Darling, retired dental surgeon
- Dr. Felipe Gutierrez, Columbia Valley Community Health chief medical officer
- Dr. I. Scott Hall, internist
- Dr. Kristen Hosey, Wenatchee Valley College nursing programs director
- Tracey Kasnic, Confluence Health chief nursing officer
- Michele Love-wells, registered nurse
- Kathleen MacGuire, former program manager at the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department
- Teri Mcintyre, Registered nurse and Confluence Health stroke program manager
- Maggie Mikesell, licensed practical nurse and executive director of a memory care community in Wenatchee
- Jaime Minnock, Lake Chelan Health chief nursing officer
- Pamela Pasquale, registered nurse and owner of Pam's Portable Pedi-Care
- Michael Peterson, toxicologist and public health scientist who works for an environmental health and risk sciences consulting firm called Gradient.
- Christa Reid, licensed practical nurse
- Dr. Julie Rickard, Moment by Moment Suicide Prevention CEO and Suicide Prevention Coalition of NCW director
- Courtney Sackwar, registered nurse
- Marissa Smith, registered nurse and infection preventionist at Columbia Valley Community Health
- May Tussey, former business analyst at Confluence Health who protested vaccination mandates back in October
Two applicants, Tony Gonzalez and Joseph Hunter, fall under the category of a consumer of public health services. Gonzalez is a Columbia Legal Services lawyer. Hunter is a member of the North Central Washington Recovery Coalition.
The remaining applicants fall are in the category of community stakeholders and include:
- Cecilia Anguiano, Northwest Immigrant Rights Project supervising attorney at the Wenatchee office
- Carl Blum, former Chelan County planning commissioner
- Alma Chacon, community activist and cofounder of CAFÉ
- Vanessa Gutierrez, Northwest Immigrant Rights Project directing attorney at the Wenatchee office
- Maria Hansen, retired clerk for the Link Transit Board
- Daniel Moody, Rotary Club member
- Becci Piepel, Douglas County solid waste director
- Carin Smith, veterinarian, owner of Smith Veterinary Consulting and member of the Confluence Health Foundation Board of Trustees
- Bill Sullivan, hydrogeologist and owner of an environmental firm called American Land and Water Consulting
- Emilio Vela, executive director for a nonprofit called Mission Vista Inc.