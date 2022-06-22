Top proposals emerge for Chelan County PUD's Fifth Street redevelopment

WENATCHEE — Two proposals have emerged as top contenders to redevelop the Fifth Street Chelan County PUD headquarters property.
PUD commissioners on Monday decided to further consider the two proposals after a selection committee ranked each. The commission will take two weeks to get public comment on the proposals.
The top two plans came from Steinhauer Properties, and GTS Development LLC, Avara Construction and Graham Baba Architects. They ranked highest for their experience with similar projects and community driven plans.
Director of shared services and real estate facilities Dan Frazier on Monday shared the rankings of all four proposals with the commissioners.
Rankings were decided by a selection committee made up of Chelan PUD, Chelan Douglas Regional Port, the city of Wenatchee, Wenatchee Downtown Association and the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce.
“We had five major categories that we evaluated the proposers on, we allocated points and then we weighted those,” Frazier said.
The five categories were team qualifications and experience, how the plan aligns with a community vision document from early in the project, financial investment and feasibility, community benefit and miscellaneous. The maximum score was 224 points. Each proposal received positive feedback, but Frazier said the committee was most concerned with the first two qualifications.
Proposal 1 from Steinhauer Properties of Bellevue received the highest score of 165 out of 224. Their plan includes all new buildings; a YMCA facility, a multi-residential unit, an upscale hotel and indoor and outdoor dining. Frazier said the committee found the developer qualified, and they enjoyed the use of greenspace and many uses. They appreciated that Steinhauer included anticipated barriers in their proposal. He said they would like more information about retail and dining space, as well as information on public funding elements.
PUD Commissioner Dennis Bolz said while starting from the ground up can be beneficial, he wishes the top two proposals included more repurposing of buildings.
“It bothers me a little bit that the buildings that are currently on the property would be erased,” Bolz said. “There’s pluses and minuses to that… I think sometimes we need to be a little more cognizant of recycling, whether it’s glass bottles or buildings.
Proposal 2 — from GTS Development LLC, Avara Construction and Graham Baba Architects in Seattle and Redmond — scored second with 145 out of 224.
Frazier said they plan to redevelop the current headquarters building into an adaptive reuse and education center. The current tech shop would become mixed-use and office space.
The plan features a YMCA facility, a multi-residential unit, other office buildings and a cafe. Frazier said the committee found the developer qualified and that the plan was consistent with the community visioning document. They enjoyed the use of greenspace and mixed uses of the proposal, but said it could be too office heavy. They were concerned about the feasibility of the planned underground parking, and would like to explore a less dense plan.
Proposal 3 from Sadie Bee and Ben Paine scored 91 out of 224. Frazier said their proposal included a new YMCA facility, and the current PUD headquarters building would become a YMCA Early Childhood Learning Center. It also included a restaurant and a health and education office and administrative space.
Proposal 4 from Capital and Kidder Matthews scored 78 out of 224. Frazier said their proposal included a new YMCA facility, a higher-end hotel and a multi-residential unit. The PUD buildings on site would be repurposed. He said they had the ability to start quickly and their plan provides more parking, but their team lacks experience with this type of project.
Frazier said the committee liked that Sadie Bee and Ben Paine are local, their plan is consistent with the community vision document and they best accommodate parking for Music Theatre of Wenatchee. He said they lack experience with this type of project, and the plan doesn’t greatly improve the appearance of Fifth Street.
Frazier said the commission will meet again to receive public feedback, and again on July 18 to make a final decision about shortlisting. He said the commission should have a recommendation on a redevelopment team by Sept. 19, and a final decision by Oct. 3.
Bolz said while the decision comes down to the commission, it is ultimately up to community members and their needs. He said while the long process may make PUD appear “indecisive,” it helps the team determine which plan is best for Wenatchee.
To submit a comment on the top two proposals to the commission, visit chelanpud.org.