A gust of snowy wind passes across ski and snowboarders as they ride down to the base of Mission Ridge Ski & Snowboard Resort while holding poles with flares stuck to them, Saturday at the resort. Conditions on the mountain during the torchlight parade show were snowy, but clear enough for viewers to watch from the nearby Hampton Lodge.
WENATCHEE — Fire and ice don’t typically mix, though an exception for the pairing created quite the visual display at Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort over the weekend.
The result was a stream of lights flowing down the mountain. At first, only a few of the flares were visible on the ski hill. But as the group made their way down, the snow became a canvas.
In total, roughly 20 participants snaked their way down in the ski area's annual torchlight parade at Mission Ridge Saturday evening.
“A bunch of employees ski down Chak Chak, which is our run that dumps out into the base area here, with torches on the end of sticks,” said Tony Hickok, Mission Ridge’s marketing director. “It makes quite the spectacle.”
Temperatures hovered around 20 degrees and a brisk wind blew snow at times. But the spectators didn’t seem to mind.
“A lot of folks came up and enjoyed the day,” Hickok said. “It’s nice because a lot of people come up that don’t necessarily ski all of the time or maybe haven’t even been here.”
The display finished off the day for the ski area's annual Christmas on the Mountain. The day also included a chance to get photos taken with Santa, an ice sculpture of Jolly Old Saint Nick and gingerbread cookie packets for kids.
“It’s really beautiful, even from the base area,” Hickok said. “It’s a fun way to cap off a great day.”
Mission Ridge also has several other events planned, including a weekly “Mountain Music Series” each Saturday evening beginning in January. Night Skiing will begin Sunday, which Hickok said, “are events in and of itself.”
Mission Ridge recently expanded operations to seven days a week and will be open through the middle of March. Forecasts promise several rounds of snow on the mountain throughout the week.
“We got some new snow today,” Hickok said Saturday. “We started to see a lot of good natural snowfall in the last week, week and a half now. So, we’re looking forward to just being on the cusp of opening up a lot more terrain and chairs here.” After record-breaking high temperatures in late November and the beginning of December, conditions on the mountain are now starting to cool and the snow is beginning to pile up.
“It’s kind of like a snowball,” Hickok said. “It starts out small and it gets bigger and bigger over time. And we’re looking to hit full stride here.”
