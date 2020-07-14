WENATCHEE — The drive-thru food bank that has operated out of the Town Town Toyota Center during the COVID-19 pandemic will cease operations after Wednesday's food distribution.
Serve Wenatchee Valley, which has organized the drive-thru food bank with the Community Action Council, is ending the food distribution due to declining numbers.
“We have had a little bit of a downturn in terms of the numbers,” said Serve Wenatchee Valley Director Thom Nees. “The numbers have slowly gone down over time for a number of reasons. One of the reasons is there is more food assistance available generally for folks that need it. The need has gone down a little bit.”
The Town Toyota Center Drive-Though Food Bank came during a time of need, Nees said. He said they would be able to share just how many boxes of food they have provided to families after Wednesday's distribution.
“We are incredibly grateful to the Town Toyota Center for providing the space to do that. They have been amazing to work with,” Nees said. “And to the Community Action Council, which has provided some food boxes. It was a low-barrier way to provide supplemental food options for families to get through a difficult time.”
Serve Wenatchee Valley is 100% donor-supported outreach, he said. The food received, while some has come from the Community Action Council, the bulk has come from community donations of cash and food.
Serve Wenatchee Valley will continue to distribute food out of its office location for the next several weeks. Folks can come in during regular office hours and Serve Wenatchee Valley will provide a box of food at 12 Orondo Ave. in Wenatchee.
“We’re not going to stop distributing food. We’re just going to stop at the Town Toyota Center. We’ll be distributing food out of our office for the next several weeks,” Nees said.
Nees said Serve Wenatchee is planning to relaunch its food distribution program. Somewhere around the middle of August, he said they are planning to open a “grocery store” at their office location. In the past, the organization has operated five food and non-food banks in the community. People who need food are given a referral to one of the food banks.
During the pandemic, Nees said they don’t want to be sending people out into the community during the pandemic, which is why the nonprofit operated the drive-through food bank.
The grocery-store food bank is a new model for Serve Wenatchee, he said.
“We’re going to follow some similar practices of what they do at Upper Valley M.E.N.D. We’ve been up there on a number of occasions and have connected with their Community Cupboard,” Nees said. “They started this grocery store model a couple of years ago. We believe this model gives us the opportunity to serve families and give them the dignity to be able to select the food they want.”
The new store, called Fresh Hope Foods, is going to include a couple of larger refrigerated coolers so they can provide more fresh produce to the families than they have been able to provide through their previous model.
To shop for food, families receive points based on their family size. Non-food items like diapers, paper goods, hygiene items, cleaning supplies and laundry detergent will also be available.
“It’s going to very similar to how they run it at the Community Cupboard. Families can use the points all at one time and a couple of different times during the month,” Nees said. “We’ll be able to interact with them and make those points available.”
Nees said they have leased some additional space in the back of their location to set up the Fresh Hope Foods store. It will be adjacent to the office.
“Some of those Town Toyota Center donations will continue to serve as we continue to serve through Fresh Hope Foods,” Nees said. “We’re very grateful to live in a community that responds to people at the point of need. We’re grateful to be a conduit of that in the community.”