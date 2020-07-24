WENATCHEE — Traffic circles and bike lanes should start showing up on First Street next month as the city looks to improve bicyclist safety and slow down vehicles.
The traffic circles will be installed at the intersections of Garfield, Franklin, Emerson, Delaware, Cleveland and Buchanan. They are similar to roundabouts, but smaller, and people can’t drive on them.
Two 5-foot bike lanes will be added between Chelan and Wenatchee avenues, along with two 3.5-foot buffers to separate bicyclists from other traffic. Parking will be removed from the south side of the street but remain on the north side.
Engineering Services Manager Jacob Huylar said the project is expected to begin early August and be completed in September.
The total project cost is $379,800, including a $342,800 state Department of Transportation grant through its Pedestrian and Bicycle Program.
Design work took place over the fall and winter.
“The concept was developed by Perteet Inc. back in 2016 and 2017 as part of the First Street Bikeway Study,” Huylar said in an email. “Engineering for the project was performed in-house, and staff time associated with the design is reimbursable through our Pedestrian and Bicycle Program grant.”
The City Council on Thursday approved a $283,054 construction contract with Rudnick and Sons of Wenatchee.
Huylar told the council that Rudnick and Sons submitted the lower of two bids when the project was advertised last month. The bid was 1.1% below the engineer’s estimate, but 11% over the grant funding because of design revisions.
The council approved $37,000 in city funding to cover the additional costs.
The city will also add street marking in a few spots to indicate where people should cycle. At Miller Street and Wenatchee Avenue will be bike boxes, which are painted spaces before an intersection to allow bicyclists to cross ahead of other traffic.
A contraflow bike lane will run against vehicle traffic from the RiverWalk Crossing pedestrian bridge to Wenatchee Avenue.
The city was originally going to install curbing along First between Chelan and Wenatchee avenues, along with crushed rock in the traffic circles. However, it decided to go with planters instead of the curbing and stamped, pigmented concrete instead of the crushed rock.