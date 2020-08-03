WENATCHEE — Chelan County Fire District 1 has recently trained a dozen of its firefighters to be swiftwater rescue swimmers.
“We’ve gotten to that point where we have manpower and we have a lot going on,” said Training Officer Al Torres. “There’s a lot of recreation going on. Douglas County, they’ve had their (rescue)swimmers. So the chief decided that now would be a good time to enter the water, no pun intended.”
The firefighters have participated in three eight-hour training sessions over the past several months to ready themselves for rescues in the Wenatchee or Columbia rivers. There have been two recreation-related drownings on the Wenatchee River this year: one in Leavenworth and the other near Monitor.
In late May, trainees took part in similar training on a whitewater-heavy section of the river between the Dryden Dam and Rodeo Hole in Cashmere.
“We actually swam in the Wenatchee River, they made us swim through rapids in Rodeo Hole and really get to know our equipment and the river and what it does,” Torres said. “We had to know about paddling through the river and down the river and what to look for in the river.”
They practiced scenarios as they navigated the four-mile stretch of river, like tossing throw bags to people in the water and another, "contact rescues," in which a swimmer attached by rope to others on shore reaches a patient stranded in the river, he said.
In late July, they again trained in throw bags and contact rescues,but this time added “gridding” to the agenda. That’s when rescue swimmers work together to locate someone who might be trapped underwater.
“On their first dive they might determine which way the water is moving and that might determine which way they’re going to work toward and then it’s just, you know, up and down, up and down until they are able to locate the victim,” Torres said.
They were assisted in their training by rescue swimmers with Douglas County Fire District 2, which has had swiftwater swimmers for four years, Torres said.
“So working together with them we have a pretty good water rescue operation here in the lower part of the valley,” Torres said.
The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office is the lead agency when it comes to water rescues, he said, and the fire district would work with them as needed.
The fire district will have at least three rescue swimmers on each shift, Torres said, with one shift staffed by four rescue swimmers.
“So we try to have every day covered where at least somebody can make an attempt to make a rescue or make a contact if that happens,” Torres said.
To avoid needing a rescue, Torres advises those on the river to wear a personal flotation device.
“That’s the biggest thing,” Torres said. “And respect the water.”