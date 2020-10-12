WENATCHEE — Trail users of the Sage Hills and Horse Lake trails areas can expect closures along a stretch of the trail system while four transmission poles are being replaced.
The wooden transmission poles are being replaced with steel poles to protect power lines from wildfires and reduce long-term maintenance in the area, according to a Chelan PUD news release. A stretch of the trail heading from Sage Hills up to Horse Lake will have intermittent closures from mid-October to mid-November.
For updates on trail closures people can go to chelanpud.org or cdlandtrust.org, according to the news release.
The closures are to protect people while a helicopter flies materials in from overhead and while heavy machinery is being operated in the area, according to the news release. Flaggers will control traffic around the site and there will be signs directing trail users.