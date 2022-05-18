WENATCHEE — A tree knocked down by strong winds struck a moving car on the Malaga-Alcoa Highway Wednesday afternoon. No one was injured.
Jesus Sanchez, Malaga, was driving his daughter Kendra, 9, home from school when the tree struck their vehicle about a mile south of Wenatchee.
Sanchez said it happened fast. He didn't see it fall until it was on him. "I didn't have time to do anything," he said, standing beside the road with his daughter while crews were cleaning up the roadway.
"It was scary but good thing we're here (safe)," he said. His daughter was in the back seat of the car when it was hit by the tree. The car drug parts of the tree about 75 feet down the highway, ending up stopped in the opposite lane.
Both lanes of traffic were blocked for under an hour.
