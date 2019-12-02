WATERVILLE — Waterville Main Street Association's annual Christmas tree lighting is Friday at Pioneer Park, 401 E. Locust St.

At 6 p.m., music begins and Frosty the Snowman arrives. The tree lighting is at 6:30 p.m.

Bridget Mire: 665-1179

mire@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @bridget_mire