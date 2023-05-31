A large number of trees growing along Riverside Drive in Wenatchee have been cut to the stump as seen Tuesday. Grates and cages surrounded most with electrical boxes installed to provide power for decorating the trees with lights.
WENATCHEE — Around 32 trees were cut down along the sidewalk on Riverside Drive over the weekend with more to take their place in the coming weeks.
Weidner Apartments, the developers who own the Riverside 9 apartments, cut down the trees because they were outgrowing their tree wells, said Aaron Kelly, operations manager for the public works department of the city of Wenatchee.
The plan is to replace them with young health trees that are large enough to provide greenery and shade.
Kelly said the trees were over 10 years old and it's not unusual for the city to replace trees after a decade.
Weidner has a right-of-way permit to keep up the maintenance of the trees and decorate the trees with lights at no cost to the city, said Rob Jammerman, public works director.
Jammerman said the trees outgrew the 4-by-4-by-4-foot boxes that they are planted in and people can’t see that because the boxes are four feet underground. When the roots outgrow the boxes they are a potential risk to the underground electrical systems.
He said the trees might not have been the right species to begin with because of the way they outgrew the tree wells and some tree branches were touching the apartment buildings.
Kelly said the city was looking into replacing the trees in about two more years but Weidner requested to replace the trees at their own expense.
No damage was done to utilities and sidewalks during tree removal.
Kelly said the trees were mostly sunset maple trees with some ash trees and honey locust. The trees will now be replaced with all Armstrong Maples that Weidner is providing.
