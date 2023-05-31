230531-newslocal-treesgone 01.jpg
A large number of trees growing along Riverside Drive in Wenatchee have been cut to the stump as seen Tuesday. Grates and cages surrounded most with electrical boxes installed to provide power for decorating the trees with lights.

WENATCHEE — Around 32 trees were cut down along the sidewalk on Riverside Drive over the weekend with more to take their place in the coming weeks.

Weidner Apartments, the developers who own the Riverside 9 apartments, cut down the trees because they were outgrowing their tree wells, said Aaron Kelly, operations manager for the public works department of the city of Wenatchee.

Landscaper Francisco Alcantar removes a decorative protector from a tree in front of 600 Riverside Apartments in Wenatchee Tuesday. Many trees along Riverside Drive have been cut to the stump.


