WATERVILLE — New trial dates are set for a Rock Island man accused of killing his wife.
Trial for Ului Teulilo is now scheduled to begin May 12 in Douglas County Superior Court.
Detectives believe Teulilo, 70, bludgeoned Peggy Teulilo, his wife of seven years, to death inside their fifth-wheel trailer in Rock Island in July 2018. He’s charged with premeditated first-degree murder.
In October, he waived his right to a jury trial in favor of a bench trial to be heard by Judge Brian Huber. Trial was set to begin Feb. 3.
In January, Teulilo was appointed a new attorney, Justin Titus, after the public defense contract of his former attorney, Nick Yedinak, expired.
Teulilo is being held at the Okanogan County Jail.