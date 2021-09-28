WATERVILLE — October trial dates for the man accused of a 2018 Rock Island homicide will be reset after a judge on Tuesday granted a motion to stay pending an appeal.
Ului Teulilo, 70, is charged with first-degree murder and second-degree murder in the death of his wife Peggy Teulilo.
Peggy Teulilo was found dead July 25, 2018 inside the trailer she lived in with Ului Teulilo by Deputy William Black with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. Black was asked to check on her after she didn’t show up to drive an elderly woman to a hair appointment.
In April, Richard Gilliland, attorney for defendant Ului Teulilo, filed a motion in Douglas County Superior Court to suppress evidence found in Teulilo’s home prior to obtaining a search warrant.
The court hosted a hearing in May during which Teulilo’s attorney, Richard Gilliland, and Douglas County Prosecutor Gordon Edgar presented arguments; Judge Brian Huber in August denied the motion to suppress evidence, citing plain view doctrine.
The plain view doctrine “allows an officer to seize evidence of a crime without a warrant when the evidence is clearly visible,” according to a definition provided by Cornell Law School.
Gilliland challenged Huber’s decision with the state Court of Appeals. A hearing is scheduled on Nov. 3 to determine whether the appeal will be accepted — two weeks after trial was to begin Oct. 18.
Gilliland argues the searches of the trailer by Chief Criminal Deputy Steve Groseclose, Det. Jason DeMyer and Black were unlawful and any evidence collected during the searches should not be presented to a jury.
On Tuesday, Huber struck the October trial dates. The parties will return to Superior Court on Nov. 15 to select new trial dates.
