WENATCHEE — Trial began Tuesday for a Leavenworth man accused of firing warning shots toward a BNSF Railway crew after they entered his property more than a year ago.
The four-man crew on Oct. 23, 2018 was attempting to reach railroad tracks by driving through James Carl Brown’s property on the 12000 block of Chumstick Highway. Brown told them to leave his property and then fired several rounds with an M4-style rifle into the dirt near a BNSF boom truck as the crew headed down his road.
Chelan County deputy prosecutor James Hershey said Tuesday Brown assaulted the crew by causing them to fear for their lives. Brown’s attorney, Nick Yedinak, said Brown was defending his property and the only crime committed that night was trespassing on the behalf of the railroad employees.
Brown has pleaded not guilty in Chelan County Superior Court to four counts of second-degree assault and four counts of unlawful imprisonment. Second-degree assault is a Class B felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Unlawful imprisonment is a Class C felony punishable by up to five years in prison.
Two members of the BNSF crew testified Tuesday: maintenance foreman Graham Geiger and assistant foreman Troy Lasater.
Graham Geiger was riding in the front passenger seat of a railroad boom truck when the four-man crew was confronted by Brown.
Geiger’s crew removed two crossings — one private, one public — so another crew could re-level the track and then Geiger’s crew would put the crossings back in place.
It was while installing the private crossing that Brown came out of the woods with a rifle, Geiger said.
“The guy came up and was asking about why we were trespassing on his property and we were all kind of confused because we didn’t know how we were or could have been trespassing on anyone’s property,” Geiger said. “We were just trying to figure out what was the problem in what we were doing.”
Geiger explained that it’s common practice for railway crews to access the railroad via private roadways. He said Brown’s mood shifted up and down from calm to angry and that he smelled of alcohol.
“We felt like, ‘Let’s just get out of here,’ and at that point we tried to drive forward and that’s when the shots were fired,” Geiger said. “So we stopped and he jumped up on the truck and was screaming so we just backed back up to the crossing and just sat there and then he disappeared off into the woods.”
The crew wasn’t able to drive over the train track because the crossing hadn’t been re-installed so they stayed in place until they were ultimately driven out by a railroad machine able to ride on the tracks, Geiger said.
Members of the Chelan County Regional SWAT Team responded to the scene. An armored car was positioned outside Brown’s home, but a sniper and spotter, readying themselves in the woods, apprehended Brown in during a chance encounter, testified Rick Johnson with the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
Lasater echoed much of Geiger's testimony. Neither saw Brown point the rifle at them, but both testified they were afraid they could be shot if they didn’t follow his instructions.
Brown operates a horseshoeing business and works as a snowmobile guide and sleigh driver during the winter in Plain. He is also a staff sergeant in the Oregon Army National Guard and wore a dress uniform to court.
Brown told The World in an email he served as a rifleman in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1991 to 1995 and then joined the Army National Guard in 2006 after spending 13 years in telecommunications. As an infantryman, Brown deployed to Iraq in 2009-2010 and then to Afghanistan in 2014.
He is scheduled to deploy to Kosovo in the coming months, though his ability to do so is dependant on the outcome of the case, according to Brown.
Trial resumes Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. It's expected to last least two more days.