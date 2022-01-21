WATERVILLE — Following a spike in COVID-19 cases, Douglas County Superior Court has suspended all trials for six weeks.
Judge Brian Huber issued an emergency order Thursday continuing bench and jury trials until at least March 1. This extends a similar order from Huber on Jan. 11 that continued all trials until Jan. 31.
Huber explained in the new order that as of Thursday COVID-19 cases in Douglas County have risen to 2,370 per 100,000 people. That’s more than eight times the county’s rate of 274 per 100,000 on Jan. 1.
The Douglas County Courthouse in Waterville is currently unable to “safely and appropriately accommodate jury trials,” Huber wrote in his order.
He noted it would be “impossible to accomplish social distancing with a minimum of six feet of separation at all stages of trials and otherwise comply with established COVID-19 protocols.”
Chelan County Superior Court has not had any trials in January and none are scheduled for the remainder of the month, said Administrator Fona Sugg.
"We have been able to address jury trials on a case-by-case basis so were not in a position to consider entering an administrative order," Sugg said in an email. "Moving forward, we will continue to assess the situation and will not hesitate to enter an emergency order continuing jury trials if it becomes necessary."
