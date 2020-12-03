WENATCHEE — Trials in the superior courts of Chelan and Douglas counties have been delayed until at least next month as a pandemic precaution.
Trials were suspended in March and then resumed in late summer.
With rising positive COVID-19 cases throughout the area, Douglas County Superior Court signed its order Nov. 12 and Chelan County Superior Court signed its order Nov. 25.
Both courts determined that continuing trials was unavoidable due to the risk posed by COVID-19 to those using the courtroom.
Douglas County jury trials and bench trials were continued until at least Jan. 13. Trial setting hearings in criminal cases are proceeding as scheduled.
In Chelan County, all criminal trials were postponed to the week of Jan. 5. Readiness hearings in those cases are scheduled for Dec. 28. Hearings for probation violation and child support matters were also continued until next year.