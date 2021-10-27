WENATCHEE — A pickup crashed into a fence early Wednesday morning on North Mission Street, nearly landing in a parking area 6 feet below. The driver was uninjured.
According to Capt. Edgar Reinfeld of the Wenatchee Police Department, just before 1 a.m., the driver of a 2005 Chevrolet pickup was allegedly speeding down Palouse Street and then tried to make a turn onto North Mission Street.
“As the driver made the turn, the truck broke traction, spun around and was still trying to accelerate hard, swung in, and crashed into the fence across from The Wenatchee World building,” Reinfeld said.
The rear wheels of the truck were on the sidewalk while the front of the truck hung over the parking area.
The truck was heavily damaged, Reinfeld said, and a car in the parking lot was damaged by a fence post falling from above.
The driver of the pickup was issued a citation for reckless driving.
