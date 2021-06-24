WENATCHEE — The Chelan-Douglas Health District is moving its mass vaccination site indoors at the Town Town Toyota Center due to the forecasted heatwave.
The site, normally located in the center’s parking lot, will stay indoors through its last day of operation on July 1, according to a health district news release. Vaccination appointments after July 1 can be set up with local healthcare providers or with Confluence Health at (509) 663-8711.
The vaccination center is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday. COVID-19 testing is available 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.