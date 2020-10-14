MANSFIELD — Stormy weather caused power outages for 400 Douglas County PUD customers in the Mansfield area and 178 along Highway 17 near St. Andrews and Coulee City.
Tuesday’s wind brought down two power poles between Mansfield and Bridgeport in spots previously damaged by wildfires, said Douglas County PUD spokeswoman Meaghan Vibbert. PUD crews got everyone’s power back up by 9:15 p.m., she said. Residents were without power for about six hours.
Moving east, 178 PUD customers in the St. Andrews and Coulee City areas lost power after a pole fire, she said. Workers restored the power by 11:30 p.m.
Pole fires can be caused when rain gets into insulators that have gotten dusty, she said.