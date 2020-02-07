WENATCHEE — Tumbleweed Shop & Studio is settling into a new, larger home in the Doneen Building at the northeast corner of Palouse Street and North Wenatchee Avenue.
The 2,500 square feet of space at 1 N. Wenatchee Ave. has allowed the return of the jewelry-making studio part of the operation to public view.
“Our customers like to see what we are working on, and I think it adds to the shopping experience to see, hear and know where your jewelry is made,” said owner Jessica Russell.
Jessica and Tyler Russell opened the boutique in 2012 at 105 Palouse St., providing a retail storefront for what until then had been strictly an online and wholesale endeavor for Jessica Russell’s handcrafted jewelry.
“When we first opened the retail shop, it was about 500 square feet and we made the jewelry in the back of the space,” Russell said. In addition to her own designs, the shop offers pieces handmade by others, as well as a mix of gifts, baby goods, scarves and clothing, kitchen wares and more.
“Then, as the business grew, we moved the studio upstairs,” she said, ending up with three additional spaces on the second floor. “Once we started to outgrow the studio a couple of years ago, I started looking for a new space.”
She was willing to wait for the right spot, she said, and found it last spring when SaVi closed its doors.
Before SaVi, the space was home to Bloomerang and before that The Green Turtle.
The Russells signed the lease in April, moved the studio during Christmas week, which is slow for the wholesale side of the business, and made the final shift of the retail space on Jan. 4 and 5.
“We closed on Saturday in our old location and opened Monday in the new one,” she said.
Tumbleweed currently has seven employees and the Russells are looking to hire one more. Plans also are in the works to open Sundays in the spring.