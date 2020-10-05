TWISP — Twisp has received a $900,000 grant to complete funding of a $3.59 million sewer project.
The project has been in the planning stages for five years and, Twisp Public Works Director Andrew Denham said, includes:
- Rehabilitating 12,000 feet of the town’s 42,000 feet of sanitary sewer line
- Rebuilding one of its three sewage lift stations
- Replacing the biosolids equipment at the wastewater treatment plant
The Community Development Block grant was announced Monday by the state Department of Commerce. The rest of the project funding will come from a $1.78 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and a $915,000 low-interest USDA loan.
“The plan is to start with the first phase of sewer collection rehabilitation in 2021 on the Twisp Avenue reconstruct project,” Denham said. Construction of the second phase is expected in 2022.
Twisp’s grant is one of 27 projects to receive a total of $10.8 million this year through the CDBG program administered by the state Department of Commerce and funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Other cities on the recipient list this year include:
- Soap Lake: $897,000 for water system improvements
- Wilbur: $30,000 for asset management plan